Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

One Big Way Dads Have Changed in the Last 50 Years

byKaty AndersonJun 18, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

Times have definitely changed.

New findings from the Pew Research Center show that dads are more involved in child care and household chores than they were 50 years ago.

Although mothers are still putting in more hours on child care than men every week, fathers are now spending, on average, “eight hours a week on child care—about triple the time they provided back in 1965,” according to Pew Research results.

Fathers are also putting in more hours on household chores than previous generations—10 hours a week, up from four in 1965.

“By comparison,” Pew Research reports, “mothers spent an average of about 14 hours a week on child care and 18 hours a week on housework.”

The results come from several studies that asked parents questions such as, “How important is parenting to your identity," with 57 percent of dads and 58 percent of moms reporting that it is "extremely important."

A 2017 survey by the research center also showed that "a sizable minority of childless men (44 percent of those ages 18 to 49) hope to become fathers at some point."

Although mothers are still putting in more hours on child care, fathers are now spending, on average, 'about triple the time they provided back in 1965.'

Men are making some progress when it comes to taking on a more hands-on approach to fatherhood, especially when you consider that, according to research from the University of Warwick, a 1982 study showed 43 percent of fathers had never changed a diaper! Thankfully, by 2000 another study showed this figure had fallen to 3 percent.

Although fathers seem to be spending more time with their kids in most cases, they also feel that they could be doing more. According to Pew Research, 63 percent say that they spend “too little time” with their kids (compared to 35 percent for mothers). Both parents cite “work obligations” as the main reason for these feelings.

The results also show that only 27 percent of couples with children live in homes where only the father works. That number is down dramatically from results in 1970, where almost half (47 percent) lived in families with only the father working outside the home.

This seismic shift has also led to increasing numbers of men who identify as “stay-at-home dads.” According to census data, back in 1970 “only six U.S. men identified themselves as stay-at-home parents.” As in six men in the entire country (not 6 percent)!

Those numbers are now up to close to 2 million (when last studied in 2015).

Fathers still have a ways to go to keep up with mothers when it comes to the sheer number of hours spent on child and household duties (especially with more moms working outside of the home), but they are demonstrating a more hands-on approach to fatherhood than many of their fathers and grandfathers before them, and that is a positive development for families.

Related Gallery

Most Embarrassing Dads

by Mar 02, 2015
1 / 10
Rex / Rex USA
1 / 10

And you thought your dad’s old acid-washed jeans were embarrassing. Ha. Dale Price, a dad of three from Utah, thought it would be fun to embarrass his 16-year-old son, Rain, on the first day of school last year. So he dressed up in a costume and waved as the Rain boarded the bus. Later, when dad overheard his son saying to his wife, “Mom, don’t let dad go out there again,” Price rose to the challenge. He spent the 180 school days in different costumes waving Rain off on the bus. From Wonder Woman and Michael Jackson to Raggedy Andy, he dressed up, much to his son’s dismay, although eventually Rain grew to be entertained by his dad. “Everybody else on the bus learned to like it a lot sooner than I did,” his son said. “It wasn't their dad dressing up like a fool.”

RELATED

Mom Says Pregnancy Destroyed Her Teeth
More from news

One Big Way Dads Have Changed in the Last 50 Years
Jun 18, 2018

Mom Says Pregnancy Destroyed Her Teeth
Jun 18, 2018

These 15 US Cities Are Hot Spots for Unvaccinated Kids
Jun 15, 2018

Target Pulls Controversial 'Baby Daddy' Card From Stores
Jun 14, 2018

Online Debate Over ‘Who Gets to Stay in the Delivery Room’ Gets Heated
Jun 14, 2018

Brave Mom Distracts Armed Fake Cop With Tacos
Jun 13, 2018

Mom Issues Warning About Fuzzy Caterpillars After Her Daughter Is Injured
Jun 13, 2018

Mom Warns of Ticks After Child Woke Up Unable to Walk
Jun 12, 2018

Grandma Caught Transporting Kids in Dog Kennel Is Arrested and Charged
Jun 12, 2018
More Results