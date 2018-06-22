Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Mom Explains Her Decision to Bury Her Infant Son at Home

byJun 22, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

Catherine Ashe faced a mother's nightmare when she found out, 32 weeks into what she described as an "otherwise uneventful" pregnancy, that her son had a chromosomal condition that would most likely lead to his death before birth or shortly after. And, despite the fact that she was already staring down that nightmare, she faced a challenge when she decided to bring her son's body home with her from the hospital.

Ashe described in a powerful essay how, while researching what she needed to do to prepare for her son's death, she began to consider a home burial. It took an enormous amount of effort, but Ashe was finally able to sort through the rules and regulations for her state of North Carolina to make sure a home burial would be legal.

So, when her son, James, died at the age of 5 months in 2017, she did exactly what she wanted to do: She brought him home for his final resting place.

"[E]verything in my mind and body rebelled against the thought of leaving him in the hospital," Ashe wrote. "I could not fathom the thought of my son’s tiny, lifeless body being wheeled to the morgue and laid on a cold, stainless steel table to eventually be placed in a freezer. He would be alone, and he had never been alone in his life."

I could not fathom the thought of my son’s tiny, lifeless body being wheeled to the morgue.

Unfortunately, despite the fact that Ashe was not only a grieving mother but also a parent well within her legal rights, the medical staff treated her as if she was doing something wrong. They were "visibly flustered," Ashe wrote. The staff didn't allow the parents to leave immediately, even insisting that they procure a car seat (which they did not bring) to take their son home in.

Instead of leaving her son in a cold morgue and dealing with the ins and outs of the funeral home, burial details and visitation hours, Ashe described how they opened their home in the mountains and allowed family and friends to say their last goodbyes to their son, as he lay in the bedroom he should have occupied. They were comforted in their own space, reminded of the sunny days they had spent with James in their home before he left them. And at 4:52 p.m., the same time he'd entered the world, they buried him.

Ashe ended her essay by sharing how today she is grateful that she is able to see her son's grave, adorned with small gifts from his sisters, from her kitchen window. She shared her story in order to encourage other parents that there is a "better way" to deal with the death of an infant born too soon. Not all families may be aware that a home burial is an option for an infant (although rules vary by state), but if a home burial can ease the burden of grief in even the smallest way, it's an option that needs to be discussed. It might not be right for everyone, but for families like Ashe's, home was the only place they wanted to be.

Related Gallery

10 Things You Don't Know About Infants

byPaula Carvajal Dec 18, 2014
1 / 11
www.jupiterimages.com
1 / 11

Sleepless nights, dirty diapers and a whole lot of cuteness are expected to be the norm when the baby arrives. But what about dry skin, a lack of smiles and that strange soft spot? Don't worry! All of that is normal, too. New parents might be surprised when they find out a few things they, and many people, didn't know about newborns.

RELATED

Mom Decides to Get Toddler Vaccinated Without Her Husband Knowing
More from news

Mom Explains Her Decision to Bury Her Infant Son at Home
Jun 22, 2018

Mom Decides to Get Toddler Vaccinated Without Her Husband Knowing
Jun 22, 2018

Parents Say Hospital Gave Them the Wrong Baby
Jun 21, 2018

Mom's Family Calls Her 'Overprotective and Crazy' for Stance on Photos
Jun 20, 2018

Does It Really Matter What Kind of Sunscreen We Use on Our Kids?
Jun 20, 2018

This Audio of Crying Children Separated at the Border Is Heartbreaking
Jun 19, 2018

One Big Way Dads Have Changed in the Last 50 Years
Jun 18, 2018

Mom Says Pregnancy Destroyed Her Teeth
Jun 18, 2018

These 15 US Cities Are Hot Spots for Unvaccinated Kids
Jun 15, 2018
More Results