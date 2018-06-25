Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Toddler Dies After Mom Leaves Him in Hot Car While She Socialized

byJun 25, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

As we inch toward July's peak summer heat, more unfortunate stories of young children dying in hot cars are making headlines and reminding parents to never leave their kids alone in vehicles. One of the latest tragedies happened last Wednesday, when a 23-year-old mom left her 18-month-old son in the car for 10 hours.

According to a news release by the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, Alexandrea Raven Scott rolled up to a house in Willits, California, and parked the car with her toddler in the back seat and the windows rolled up at 3 a.m. while she went into the house and "socialized with people."

Scott found her son debilitated around 1 p.m., when a friend took her and the child to the hospital. The toddler was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that by 1 p.m., temperatures in Willits had reached 80 degrees, and temperatures within the car were probably about 130 degrees. (It doesn't have to be insanely hot outside for internal temperatures to reach that dangerous 104-degree threshold at which point children's organs begin shutting down!)

The mom was arrested for "willfully causing or permitting a child to suffer great bodily injury or death" and is currently being held without bail.

Scott's incident comes a day after a 28-year-old mom from Mississippi was charged with second-degree murder after her son died after being left in a hot car. Authorities say Elizabeth Marie Barhonovich left her 10-month-old son in a parked vehicle for "an unknown length of time" outside her home. Temperatures reached 90 degrees on the day the baby died.

So far this year, there have been 18 pediatric hot car deaths, according to NoHeatStroke.org. More than half of the deaths since 1998 are children under 2 years old.

The website recommends that guardians never leave a child in a car, even for a minute, even with the windows rolled down. Parents do make mistakes, so for the stressful or forgetful days, it's important to have reminders in place to "look before you leave" the car. Create phone or email reminders. Keep a stuffed animal in the car seat, and when the child is put in the car seat, bring the animal in front with you. Put something important that you always use (purse, phone, computer bag) in the back seat near your child. Maybe even look into new inventions and lifesaving possibilities like this simple E-Z Baby Saver band or motion-analysis sensor.

And if you spot a child alone in a car, get them out immediately or call 911 if you're unable.

Related Gallery

20 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Summer Safety

by Jul 17, 2017
1 / 21
Twenty20
1 / 21

Summer's here and with it some serious misconceptions about how to stay healthy. If we truly want to have fun in the sun, we need to know how to best take care of our bodies during these warmer months. Find out if darker skin tones really need to slather on the SPF, if pee is a miracle cure for jellyfish stings and if staying in shallow water will keep you safe from a shark bite (seriously) plus so much more.

RELATED

Pregnant Woman Denied Miscarriage Prescription at Walgreens
More from news

Laura Ingalls Wilder's Name Stripped From Book Award
Jun 25, 2018

Toddler Dies After Mom Leaves Him in Hot Car While She Socialized
Jun 25, 2018

Pregnant Woman Denied Miscarriage Prescription at Walgreens
Jun 25, 2018

Mom Explains Her Decision to Bury Her Infant Son at Home
Jun 22, 2018

Mom Decides to Get Toddler Vaccinated Without Her Husband Knowing
Jun 22, 2018

Parents Say Hospital Gave Them the Wrong Baby
Jun 21, 2018

Mom's Family Calls Her 'Overprotective and Crazy' for Stance on Photos
Jun 20, 2018

Does It Really Matter What Kind of Sunscreen We Use on Our Kids?
Jun 20, 2018

This Audio of Crying Children Separated at the Border Is Heartbreaking
Jun 19, 2018
More Results