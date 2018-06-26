Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

News

It's Toys R Us' Last Week, and Stores Are Having Ridiculous Sales

byJun 26, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

This last year has been a gradual but painful experience for Toys R Us kids who don't want to grow up. The iconic toy store giant first made waves when it filed for bankruptcy last September. Then, the announcement that it was closing all of its 735 U.S. stores came in March, along with the company shutting down its website and rejecting gift cards. Just days after that, like some huge, symbolic message from the universe, the founder and father of the toy business, Charles Lazarus, died.

Now, after 71 years, Toys R Us is shutting its remaining 200 stores in the U.S. It's unclear how many stores have already closed its doors, but by this Friday, June 29, they'll all close for good.

That's right, that means this week is your last chance to revisit the aisles that have captured the hearts of children for decades. Maybe you'll want to go for the sake of nostalgia. Or maybe you'll want to get your bargain-hunting game on.

Actually, with many of the stores offering steep 50 percent- to 70 percent-off sales, that second option doesn't sound like such a bad idea. USA Today reports that some stores even have markdowns of up to 90 percent (Sweet Christmas! But, like, in the middle of summer.)

Parents should also be aware that inventory and discounts differ from store to store, and it could very well mean that the Toys R Us or Babies R Us store near you (if it isn't already closed) could look like a ghost town after being picked over by shoppers. So, seriously, take some extra time to carefully inspect the items before purchasing, because there is no way you'll be able to refund or exchange them.

Other than that, go, go, go!

And now, we bid adieu to Toys R Us with some heartfelt send-offs. #alwaysaTRUkid

Jun 26, 2018
