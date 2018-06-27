Mom Warns Against Using Pacifier After Baby Wakes Up Blistered

With so many cute designs to choose from, it can be hard to find the perfect pacifier for Baby. That's why many stick with brands they know and trust—like Philips Avent.
The Philips Avent Soothie is a single-piece, orthodontic and BPA-free pacifier "designed to ensure natural development of baby teeth and gums," according to the company's website. This particular pacifier adheres to the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines and is given to newborns at more than 2,000 hospitals across the U.S.
Despite its popularity, however, one mom is now warning other parents about using the product after her 7-month-old son woke up blistered.
Kristen Milhone of Michigan told "Inside Edition" that she spotted a mark on her son’s face when she picked him up from his bassinet last Wednesday.
"He had this big old bump on the side of his head, and it was red and really inflamed," she told the news outlet.
She said she took her son, Jack, to the emergency room when she noticed yellow blisters, similar to that of a chemical burn, beginning to form.
After measuring the diameter of the wound against the shape of Jack’s pacifier, doctors determined that the burn was a result of the pacifier getting suctioned to his face.
“The binky had fallen out of his mouth and then he had rolled onto it,” Milhone told "Inside Edition." "You put your kids [to bed] thinking they are safe, and these things you really might trust turn out to be dangerous."
Though her son was given antibiotics to treat the burn, Milhone is still concerned about scarring and wants the public to know how easily something like this can happen to their child.
"It is amazing how easily this pacifier suction-cups,” she told Mom.me. “If you press the back of it to your face, then press the nipple, it suctions so quickly! If you even leave it on there for one minute, it leaves a welt, let alone the hours my child slept [on it] that night."
After hearing Milhone’s complaint, Philips Avent shared this statement with InsideEdition.com:
"We are aware that one of our customers had a specific situation arise while using a Philips Avent Soothie, and we are committed to investigating her concern. We wish to reassure you that all Philips Avent products, including our pacifiers, meet or exceed applicable regulatory requirements, including U.S. CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) requirements for children’s products. We also encourage all consumers to adhere to the recommended usage guidance on the product leaflet."
Still, Milhone said parents need to be careful, and she warns against letting their kids sleep with that brand of pacifier.
“If you are going to use it, take it away from them as soon as they fall asleep, especially when they start rolling around," she said. "Don’t let them sleep with it in the crib."