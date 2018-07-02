Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Community Reeling After 9 Stabbed at Toddler's Birthday Party

byJul 02, 2018
Refugees living in apartments near the corner of State and Wyle streets in Boise, Idaho were reported to be among the nine stabbing victims on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Many families in the area were awaiting information as Boise police investigated the crime scene. The call to police was made at 8:46 p.m. All nine victims were transported to the hospital and police apprehended a suspect at gunpoint soon after the incident. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/TNS via Getty Images)
Photograph by Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/TNS via Getty Images

A stabbing spree at a 3-year-old's birthday party on Saturday night has left the Boise, Idaho, community shaken. The apartment complex home where the attack happened, Wylie Street Station Apartments, is home to many refugees and families with children who fled violence in their homelands.

But violence once again found them this weekend in what should have been a joyous celebration. Nine people were injured, including the birthday girl and five other children ages 4 to 12. Three adults who tried to intervene were also injured. Of the victims, who were from Ethiopia, Iraq and Syria, four received life-threatening injuries, the New York Times reports.

Police say the man, identified as 30-year-old Timmy Kinner from Los Angeles who was armed with a knife, was asked to leave the apartment complex the day before after residents had become concerned about his disruptive behavior. Kinner isn't a renter or refugee. A resident had allowed Kinner to stay at her apartment for a few days after he said he needed a place to stay.

At around 8:45 p.m. the following day, Kinner returned to the apartment where he was staying to exact vengeance but found no one home.

Tragically, he then targeted the birthday party just a few doors down, held outdoors in an area that was accessible to the public. The attack resulted in the most victims in a single act in Boise Police Department history.

"It was very violent and very frightening, and there’s a whole lot of trauma and hurt right now," Julianne Donnelly Tzul, executive director of the International Rescue Committee in Boise, which is working with families affected by the stabbing, told the New York Times.

When he came home from the mall, 21-year-old Saad Mahamoud saw a woman screaming and carrying a small child who appeared to be stabbed and rushed her to the hospital. Mahamoud's 11-year-old brother witnessed the stabbing of children from an apartment window.

Another witness, 12-year-old Esrom Habte, also told CBS that he saw a man "stabbing a grown-up really hard" while saying "bad words."

"This isn't something that gets over in the days or weeks that follow. The level of some of the injuries will be life-altering in a very negative way," Boise Police Chief William L. Bones said. "The crime scene, the faces of the parents struggling, the tears coming down their faces, the faces of the children in their hospital beds will be something that I carry with me for the rest of my life, as will every first responder that night."

Chalk messages, including "You are valued!" and "United we stand," were written outside the building. Many also offered messages of support online.

Our hearts go out to the victims and their families.

Related Gallery

Humanity In the Wake of Tragedy

by Dec 17, 2012
1 / 11
1 / 11

Six-year-old Noah Pozner's parents wanted to bury the young boy with letters of love from family who couldn't make the funeral, but since Jewish tradition calls for burial as soon as possible after a passing, it seemed impossible that the notes would get to Newtown in time for the funeral. But JetBlue made it happen, stepping in to fly the letters in from all over. Noah’s casket was overflowing with these loving goodbyes when he was laid to rest Monday.

photo via Inquisitr

RELATED

Free App Helps Parents Figure Out Why the Hell Baby Is Crying
More from news

Toddler Falls Down Air Vent While His Mother Was in the Bathroom
Jul 02, 2018

Community Reeling After 9 Stabbed at Toddler's Birthday Party
Jul 02, 2018

Free App Helps Parents Figure Out Why the Hell Baby Is Crying
Jun 29, 2018

Restaurant Owner Tried to Cover Breastfeeding Baby With a Rag
Jun 28, 2018

Here's How Often Moms Think They Should Bathe Their Kids
Jun 28, 2018

Mom Warns Against Using Pacifier After Baby Wakes Up Blistered

Jun 27, 2018

THIS Is Why You Shouldn't Slide With Your Child on Your Lap, Mom Warns
Jun 27, 2018

The Fiery Product You'll Want to Keep Your Kids Away From This Summer
Jun 26, 2018

It's Toys R Us' Last Week, and Stores Are Having Ridiculous Sales
Jun 26, 2018
More Results