Trust Us, You'll Want to Save This Mom's Viral Sunburn Tip

While proper sun care and sunburn prevention is always the way to go, one mom has a pretty neat trick to soothe that burning red skin if needed. (Because, let's be real, many of us are guilty of staying out a little too long and neglecting to re-apply sunscreen.)
Cindie Allen-Stewart initially shared her husband's sunburn hack with curious friends on Facebook, with "before" and "after" photos, but the idea was so unusual and brilliant that the post quickly went viral.
"If you're like me, you hate getting sunburned. No matter how much sunscreen you put on, some people just burn anyway," she wrote.
The Texas mom said it's a trick her mother-in-law learned 40 years ago, and Allen-Stewart herself has been using it on her family for the last decade.
All she does is apply menthol foam shaving cream (for this instance, she used Gillette Foamy Menthol) on the burn. She lets the thick layer of shaving cream sit on her skin for about 30 minutes. The cream will dissolve and dry out a bit and give a little cooling sensation, which the mom said is normal, in her experience. Then, just rinse off with lukewarm or cool water!
It'll take a day to see the effects, and if you still need it, Allen-Stewart said to do the whole thing again the next day.
"Usually after that second treatment, the sunburn disappears," she wrote. "I have not had any peeling either. I use this on my kids too!"
Although the mom said aloe vera also helps, the shaving cream trick works a lot faster for her. It used to take her two weeks to heal from painful and peeling sunburns. With the shaving cream, she's all good within three days. Plus, it's a nice alternative for those who, like her husband, are sensitive to aloe.
Allen-Stewart has also tried Noxzema, which is mainly used as a face cleanser and moisturizer, to treat sunburn, but she hated how sticky and uncomfortable it would be when she tried to sleep at night.
Dermatologists do see how the menthol foam shaving cream could help soothe sunburns.
"Menthol is added to skincare products for both its cooling and anti-inflammatory properties. Since it can calm inflamed skin, it may be a benefit in treating mild sunburns," Joshua Zeichner, a New York-based dermatologist, told Cosmopolitan. "If you have a severe burn or blisters in the skin, I do not recommend using this as an option."
If you're not sensitive to aloe, finding a menthol foam shaving cream with aloe might work even better.
"If there is aloe in the shaving cream, it will work as an anti-inflammatory, and help relieve the irritation of burnt skin," Howard Sobel, another New York-based dermatologist told Allure.
But seriously, we can't emphasize how important it is to use sunscreen (here are the 23 best options for babies and kids, according to the Environmental Working Group). Because no trick can reverse the damage the sun's rays can cause.