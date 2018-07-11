Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Mom Defends Herself for Looking Perfect After Giving Birth

byJul 11, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

We are all familiar by now with how picture-perfect Kate Middleton looked when she stepped out of the hospital merely hours after birthing her third child in April. Those of us who looked a little worse for the wear after our own deliveries marveled at her perfectly unswollen ankles, her glowing, unsweaty skin and her elegantly curled hair.

We might have chuckled while sharing memes about what we looked like compared to Middleton and chalked up her perfect appearance to the fact that she's literally royal. But what happens when women look like Middleton in "real life"? What happens when real-life moms share pictures of themselves looking just as perfectly blown-out and fresh-faced as the Duchess herself?

Well, if that mom is blogger Amy Weatherly, she might have to prepare herself for some not-so-nice comments thrown her way.

Weatherly shared an image of herself shortly after her third baby's delivery, and she is, for all intents and purposes, giving Middleton a run for her money. Weatherly shared the post with a sweet message for moms, but many of the comments were focused solely on her appearance.

Photograph by Facebook

"You won’t look like this after giving birth, though," one commenter wrote.

"Dear pregnant mumma, don’t worry if you don’t look perfectly manicured like the lady in the picture above," wrote another. "Keep it real, I like that I look a little overwhelmed and emotional in my photos. You can look polished any other day!"

The comments only got worse after the parenting website Scary Mommy shared Weatherly's post on their own Facebook page, where it garnered even more views. The comments there were so focused on the mom's perfect makeup and blowout, in fact, that she had to step into the comments herself to defend what she looked like.

"This is my photo. This was my birth," Weatherly wrote. "I went into labor unexpectedly while my husband was out running errands, and to distract myself from contractions, I put on makeup and it lasted. That’s it. There’s not a big story to tell."

That said, she also wrote that every birth is beautiful and a mother shouldn't have to defend how she looks while pushing out a human being.

"You can look however you damn well want while giving birth, if that's your thing," she continued. "Whether they're Kate Middleton or our neighbor down the street, giving birth quickly with makeup on does happen and it's time we stopped obsessing over how women look, period."

And that's all Weatherly wrote, mostly because that's all that needs to be said. Well done, Mama, well done.

Related Gallery

10 Labor and Delivery Myths

by Nov 26, 2012
1 / 10
1 / 10

"That is often true but not always," says Dr. David Rivera, an Illinois-based doctor who has been delivering babies for more than 30 years. "If there are several years between pregnancies, labor may not go as quickly as you might think. Occasionally, a woman who has delivered more than one baby may need a Cesarean section because the baby isn't lined up right in the birth canal, or the baby is considerably larger than previous ones."

RELATED

Faith-Healing Parents Plead Guilty in Newborn Daughter's Death
More from news

Mom Defends Herself for Looking Perfect After Giving Birth
Jul 11, 2018

Faith-Healing Parents Plead Guilty in Newborn Daughter's Death
Jul 11, 2018

Toddler Finds Loaded Gun and Shoots Himself
Jul 10, 2018

Mom Warns About Online Kids Game After 'Violent Gang Rape'
Jul 09, 2018

3-Month-Old Girl Dies After Day Care Worker Refuses to Call 911

Jul 09, 2018

Zika Risks Could Be Higher Than Originally Thought, Research Suggests
Jul 06, 2018

Lactation Consultant Shares Photo All New Moms Should See
Jul 06, 2018

Dad 'Breastfeeds' Newborn After Mom Has Seizures During Delivery
Jul 05, 2018

Trust Us, You'll Want to Save This Mom's Viral Sunburn Tip
Jul 05, 2018
More Results