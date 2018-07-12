Build-A-Bear Workshop Shuts Down 'Pay Your Age' Promotion: Updated

UPDATE: Build-A-Bear Workshop had to shut down its "Pay Your Age" day at all U.S. and Canada stores due to "crowds and safety concerns," the company posted on its Facebook page today.
The one-day-only promotion, which kicked off this morning, offered customers the chance to take home one of their products and only pay their age, with a minimum of $1 and a maximum of $29.
However, the situation got out of control at multiple locations to the point that local authorities stepped into the chaos.
"Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional guests at our locations due to crowds and safety concerns," Build-A-Bear posted. "We have closed lines in our U.S. and Canada stores. We understand some guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible."
If you mention Build-A-Bear Workshop to a group of kids, the excitement is almost "unbearable." Well, get ready to cover your ears, Mom, because Build-A-Bear Workshop is kicking off their new Build-A-Bear “Count Your Candles” birthday experience today, and things are about to get much louder.
Today only, guests visiting a Build-A-Bear Workshop store in person can pay their current age—in dollars (U.S. & Canada) or pounds (U.K.)—for any make-your-own furry friend available in the store.
This marks the company’s first-ever "Pay Your Age Day" event, leading up to the celebration of the Build-A-Bear “Count Your Candles” birthday experience (also launching July 12).
The best part: It doesn't matter how old you are because, today only, no one visiting a Build-A-Bear Workshop store is over the age of 29. That’s right, whether you are 42, 51 or 80, you won't pay more than $29 plus tax in store for a cuddlesome toy that would normally cost $35 (outfits, sounds, accessories and scents are excluded).
There's only one catch: Parent or guardians 18 or older must be a Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program member or sign up to become one* (a valid email address and name are the only requirements) so your little guest—who must be present at the time of purchase—can pay his or her age for a furry friend. Those hoping to shave off some time during checkout are encouraged to enroll online before heading off to the store.
The Build-A-Bear "Count Your Candles" birthday experience, an offer that will be available all year long, is an imaginative and engaging way for kids to celebrate each milestone. Children 14 and under are invited to pay their age for a special prize when they visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop during their birthday month.
For example, if your child is turning 4, he or she will be welcomed with four candles on their cake, a Birthday Treat Bear (valued at $14 plus tax), a party hat, an exclusive sticker and fun photo props to capture the excitement and personalize their adventure.
If it sounds too good to be true, that’s because it will be after today. So, go ahead and take advantage of the monetary break. It might be the only chance you get this summer to escape the hot sun with your kids.
*Offer valid for Bonus Club members or guests who sign up to become Bonus Club members. Offer valid in stores only. Limit one per guest, must be present for offer. Some exclusions apply. Cannot be combined with any other offer. While supplies last. Outfits and accessories sold separately. Minimum price $1. See an associate for details.