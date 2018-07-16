Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

News

Kid-Friendly Game Show 'Disney Quizney' Premieres Tonight

byJul 16, 2018

Think you and your family know everything there is to know about Disney? Well, now is your chance to prove it.

For the next 10 days, "Disney Quizney"—a multi-platform interactive trivia telecast—is going to put your knowledge to the test in a new and exciting way.

Beginning today (9-9:07 p.m. EDT/6-6:07 p.m. PDT) and continuing each weekday until Friday, July 27, kids and families are invited to play along with 12-year-old Trinitee Stokes (Disney’s "K.C. Undercover”) as she hosts the live, seven-minute, real-time game show on the Disney Channel.

Disney hopes the interactive game will keep them on the cutting edge of technology while bringing families closer together.

"We continually look to leverage the most current technology in ways that enable our viewers to have active roles within live linear TV," Kimberly Hicks, vice president of digital media at Disney Channel, said in a statement.

During each show, viewers at home will be presented with five fast-paced trivia questions—increasing in difficulty with each round—that must be answered within 25 seconds for a chance to win.

To play (which won't cost a thing, by the way), participants can either download the DisneyNOW app (available on iOS, Android and Kindle platforms) to a mobile device or get online at DisneyNOW.

Then, with parents' permission, children ages 6 and older are invited to click the "Quizney" promo (located on the app homepage) or the "Quizney" promo link on the website and wait for the contest to begin.

Once the show goes live, trivia questions will appear in the app or on the website. Players with the highest point totals at the end of the game will win one of the prizes available that day. All answers are final and cannot be changed.

To stir things up a bit, Disney, as stated on its official rules page, threw in a little teaser: “Many will play,” they wrote, “Few will win.”

According to the entertainment giant, past games will be available for free play on all DisneyNOW apps once they air, but you can’t win if you don’t play in real time. Only live trivia shows will be offering cash prizes.

When you go to Disneyland, don't follow the masses and stand in long lines for Space Mountain or the Matterhorn. There are oodles of attractions and magical must-dos that aren't just wonderfully whimsical but also will allow you to avoid the waiting game. Some might call these "overlooked," but we call them "essential."

