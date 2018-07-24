Mom Says Fake CPS Worker Tried to Take Away Her Baby

When Ashley Bradley put her son down for a nap on Wednesday, she wasn't expecting any visitors, so the New York mom was surprised to find a woman knocking at her door.
The stranger said she was with Delaware County Child Protective Services and was there to remove her 9-month-old, Ja'vonni, from Bradley's care. Yes, the stranger knew her baby's name!
The shocked mom's ears were ringing, and she had no idea what to think.
"At first, I was so mad and hurt, I wasn’t thinking right," she recounted on Facebook soon after the incident on July 18.
But then after she had a second to process, Bradley felt that something was off. The person from "CPS" didn't have a state-issued badge, Ja'vonni's name was spelled wrong on the folder she was holding, and Delaware County CPS was the wrong county. Plus, the mom didn't have any CPS cases and she hasn't done anything that would require a visit from government agency staff.
So, Bradley trusted her mom gut and asked the woman for proof.
The fake CPS worker immediately "got an attitude and stated, 'I just told you who I am,'" Bradley wrote. "I then told her I was going to call the police and went to get my phone. She was standing on my porch, as I would not let her into my home. When I walked back out into my living room from getting my phone, she was walking very fast around the corner of my house."
The mom immediately went to go check on her son and contacted the police.
The officer who arrived "said people come from different countries and states, kidnap kids and traffic them; it does not matter what the age," she wrote. On Love What Matters, Bradley added that police are still investigating and she's waiting on them to check video surveillance to see if the unknown woman was caught on video.
The upset mom is having her son stay somewhere else for a few days, "until I can get my house set up to where 'if' someone attempts to [come] in and take my child, they will leave in a body bag!"
Disturbing incidents like this have cropped up around the country. A few days before Bradley's heart-pounding confrontation, a man posing as a fake CPS worker entered a Texas home threatening to kill the homeowner and take his three children. That’s when the dad pulled out his gun and fired four rounds into the ground, and the suspect ran. And just on Friday, three people posed as caseworkers from CPS in Delaware and had the child’s name but didn't provide credentials or proof of identification. Like Bradley, the mom grew suspicious and told the suspects she was going to call the police, which was when all three fled the area.
Bradley is warning other parents to be wary of similar situations.
"This mom is going to make sure her baby is safe," she wrote. "And for anyone who experiences this, lock your door, call the cops and keep your kids with you 'til they get there."