6-Year-Old Multimillionaire YouTuber Now Has His Own Toy Line, Too

If your kids are obsessed with Ryan ToysReview, don't be surprised if they start asking to go to Walmart soon. That's because Ryan, the face behind the popular YouTube channel, just launched a toys and apparel line exclusive to the retail giant. And get this: The kid is only 6 years old.
Ryan started posting reviews on YouTube when he was only 3, and he has since gotten a billion views a month, making him one of Time magazine's top 25 biggest internet influencers. In December, we also reported that he made a whopping $11 million last year.
His mom decided to quit her job as a high school chemistry teacher to work on the YouTube channel full time, and now it seems Ryan and his family (who opt to remain mum on details about their last name or where they live) are operating on a whole other level with his new partnership with the kids media company Pocket.watch. The company negotiates licensing deals for digital stars and helps these stars bring their brands to the real world.
Ryan's World merchandise is one of the first major deals. Targeted to children ages 3 and up, the massive line will be available at 2,500 Walmart locations nationwide and online starting August 6. (It'll expand to other retailers in October.)
In launching Ryan's World, Ryan hand-selected products as the creative director (BRB, we're just going to set our résumés on fire real quick). The line includes 15 collectible toys and four different T-shirt designs featuring some of his favorite things, including pizza. (You have good taste, Ryan!) There are also blind bag collectible toys, super slimy slime, a giant surprise egg, stuffed animals, racing vehicles, squishies and other trendy toys we'll have to spend hours Googling to understand.
"This is the first time that a YouTube star in the children and family space has created their own dedicated line of toys and apparel, and we are excited to be partnering with Pocket.watch to have it available at Walmart stores nationwide," Anne Marie Kehoe, Walmart’s vice president and divisional merchandise manager for toys, said in a press release.
They're seriously going all out for this launch. They've even added a 75-location "experiential tour" in Walmart parking lots, where fans can interact with different products, create their own videos and take photos with life-size character versions of Ryan's best friends from his channels. Apparently, Ryan himself may also make surprise appearances.
Yeah, we won't be surprised if this kid buys up a pizza chain next.