Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Talk Pool Safety a Month After Daughter Drowns

byAug 01, 2018
Photograph by Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bode Miller, one of the most celebrated U.S. skiers in American history, and wife Morgan Miller shared raw and painful details about the drowning death of their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, this week as part of their new campaign to educate others about pool safety.

In their first public interview since the fatal accident on June 10, Morgan told "Today," "There's not a day that goes by that I don't pray for the opportunity to go back to that day and make it different."

Heartbroken and tearful, Morgan recalled the last happy memory the couple shared together with their daughter, when Bode—unknowingly—said his final goodbye to little Emmy.

"He was loading up the car when we got back, and I gave him a kiss. And out of nowhere, she (Emmy) leaned over and gave him another kiss. And we were so amused by her reaction because it was not typical of Emmy,” Morgan said. “So I kissed him again, and she did it again and we laughed. Then I turned around and I walked inside and she waved and said bye to her dad.”

Once he was gone, Morgan said she took the kids over to the neighbor's house to play. Not long after, while the boys played nearby, "mother’s intuition" kicked in and she sensed that something was wrong.

“We're in mid-conversation and I stood up. And I turned and I went right to where the boys were, and I said, ‘Where's Emmy?’”

millerbode

We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it's fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.

Panicked and fearing the worst, Morgan said she turned around and noticed that the door leading to the neighbor's back yard, which was closed at the time, had a tiny sliver of light coming through the side.

“And my heart sank," she said. "I opened the door and she was floating in the pool."

She immediately jumped into the neighbor's pool and pulled Emmy out of the water—starting CPR while her neighbor called 911. Despite efforts to save her, Emeline Miller later died at the hospital.

The couple said they did everything they thought they were supposed to do—enrolling the older kids in drowning-prevention classes and installing a fence around their pool—but it still wasn't enough to protect their daughter.

Although opening up about the loss was not easy, Bode says he felt obligated to do so.

"It's the No. 1 way that you could potentially lose your kid,” he told "Today" about learning that drowning is the top unintentional cause of injury death for kids 1 to 4 years old. If it's No. 1 for me, I want to know about it.”

His wife, Morgan—still beating herself up over what happened—could not agree more.

“Guilt is a very painful thing," she said. And though the experience has made her more aware of pool safety, she wants to make sure "it doesn't ever happen again" to anyone else.

This morning, she told the morning show about a new partnership (and friendship) she has with Nicole Hughes—a Tennessee mother whose 3-year-old son, Levi, drowned while on a family vacation the same week that Morgan lost her daughter.

Hughes, creator of Water Guardians: Levi’s Legacy—a tag system to hold parents accountable while helping to prevent future drownings—said she always took water safety seriously.

Children, on the other hand, are curious by nature, and it doesn't take long for one to wander off.

“It’s truly seconds,” Hughes said. “That is how quickly he got away from us and how quickly he drowned."

The two women have since come together to honor their children and raise awareness about pool safety. Together, with help from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), they hope to make water safety conversations a part of all pediatric checkups.

In a statement to NBC, Colleen A. Kraft, M.D., FAAP and president of AAP, said they "welcome the opportunity to participate with the families on a national drowning project."

Both Morgan and Hughes, who attribute their passion to "mama fuel," plan to monitor the statistics to make sure the rate of drowning declines.

"We are sisters on a level that, I pray, no other women need to find," Morgan said.

Related Gallery

10 Facts About Dry Drowning

by Jul 03, 2018
1 / 10
Twenty20
1 / 10

Dry drowning happens when someone ingests a small amount of water through the nose or throat and, afterward, their airway goes into spasm and prevents proper breathing. It's called "dry" because water doesn't actually enter the person's lungs.

RELATED

Mom's Essay About Leaving Kids Unattended Confronts Mom-Shaming
More from news

Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Talk Pool Safety a Month After Daughter Drowns
Aug 01, 2018

Mom's Essay About Leaving Kids Unattended Confronts Mom-Shaming
Jul 31, 2018

Parents Test How Dangerous It Is to Cover Strollers With a Blanket
Jul 31, 2018

This Egg Bank Is Matching Parents With Donors Who Look Like Them

Jul 30, 2018

6-Year-Old Multimillionaire YouTuber Now Has His Own Toy Line, Too
Jul 30, 2018

Resent Your Spouse for 'Getting' to Go to Work? This Mom Gets It
Jul 27, 2018

Kids Launch Lemonade Stands to Help Reunite Families
Jul 27, 2018

Clinical Trial for Pregnant Women Stopped After 11 Babies Die
Jul 26, 2018

Family Files Suit After Toddler Loses Two Fingers on Escalator
Jul 26, 2018
More Results