Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Moms Today Are More Depressed During Pregnancy Than Their Mothers, Study Says

byAug 02, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

Turns out today's young pregnant women are more depressed than their mothers were 25 years ago, according to a study published last month in the Journal of the American Medical Association. In fact, rates of depression in pregnant women today are 51 percent more common than they were back in their mothers' time. This study from the U.K. was the first to compare prenatal depression in women across generations.

Mothers from different maternity centers who were pregnant with a due date sometime between 1990 to 1992 were invited to participate in the study. Years later, the children of those women who became pregnant between 2012 and 2016 were asked to join as well. If the mother had a male child, his pregnant partner was the one participating in the study. All participants needed to be in the 19- to 24-year-old age range during the study periods.

The group of women pregnant from 2012 to 2016 had higher scores on the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale than their mothers, who were studied back in the early 1990s.

Since a mother’s prenatal depression can be a risk factor for her child to experience direct effects such as behavioral and cognitive issues, as well as increase the chances of experiencing depression herself, these results are important. Six out of 10 women who have depression don’t even receive a diagnosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While not everyone whose mothers had depression will automatically become depressed, it’s something that affected young women entering pregnancy should be aware of. This study also highlights the continual need to screen and properly treat pregnant women, especially those who have other risk factors.

In order to do that, the conversations about not only postpartum depression, but also prenatal depression, need to continue.

Related Gallery

9 Pregnancy Myths

by Jun 01, 2014
1 / 10
Getty Images
1 / 10

In this day and age, it's not the lack of information that fuels pregnancy myths, it's the overwhelming abundance of conflicting facts, says Dr. Yvonne Bohn, an ob-gyn in Los Angeles and co-author of "The Mommy Docs' Ultimate Guide to Pregnancy and Birth." This dose of reality will help set your mind at ease.

Image via Monkey Business Images/Monkey Business/Getty Images

RELATED

Mom Says Her Son Could've Died From Trendy Dragon's Breath Treat
More from news

Moms Today Are More Depressed During Pregnancy Than Their Mothers, Study Says
Aug 02, 2018

Mom Says Her Son Could've Died From Trendy Dragon's Breath Treat
Aug 02, 2018

Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Talk Pool Safety a Month After Daughter Drowns
Aug 01, 2018

Mom's Post Proves You Can't Be Too 'Overprotective' About Car Seats
Aug 01, 2018

Mom's Essay About Leaving Kids Unattended Confronts Mom-Shaming
Jul 31, 2018

Parents Test How Dangerous It Is to Cover Strollers With a Blanket
Jul 31, 2018

This Egg Bank Is Matching Parents With Donors Who Look Like Them

Jul 30, 2018

6-Year-Old Multimillionaire YouTuber Now Has His Own Toy Line, Too
Jul 30, 2018

Resent Your Spouse for 'Getting' to Go to Work? This Mom Gets It
Jul 27, 2018
More Results