Woman Who Left Fetus Inside American Airlines Bathroom Has Been Found

Police have located the 18-year-old woman who left a “wrapped up” dead fetus in the bathroom toilet on American Airlines Flight 1942, which landed at New York's LaGuardia Airport from Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday evening.
An NBC News affiliate in New York said detectives were able to track down the mother using a seating chart provided by the airline, after flight attendants reported seeing two young women sitting near the back go into the bathroom shortly after the plane landed.
On a hunch, as stated by CBS News, police contacted Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn and located the missing teen.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, told police she did not know she was pregnant. According to NBC News, she said she had been bleeding for a day or two during a trip to Jamaica and began feeling "uncomfortable" during the flight. When the plane landed in Queens, New York, she said she went into the bathroom to miscarry the fetus, claiming she "put it in the toilet and covered it with paper towels," adding that the baby “didn't make a sound and didn't appear to be alive.”
Though autopsy results are still pending, CNN disclosed new information yesterday, stating that scientists at the city's Office of Chief Medical Examiner have determined the fetus had a gestational age of five months.
A spokesperson from American Airlines later addressed the incident by issuing the following statement: "As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are working actively with law enforcement on the investigation. Please contact law enforcement for additional information.”
Both police and the Queens district attorney's office are awaiting results from the autopsy—this will determine if the fetus was born dead or alive—before concluding their investigation and filing any charges against the teen.