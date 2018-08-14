Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Sneaky Kid Orders $350 Worth of Toys on Her Mom's Amazon Account

byAug 14, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

A Utah mom thought a Barbie doll would be a nice birthday gift for her daughter, Caitlin. But when the mom ordered it on Amazon (because we're all about that fast and easy shopping life), little did she know her 6-year-old had grander expectations.

Caitlin asked her mom if she could go back on Amazon to see when the package would arrive. It's a pretty reasonable request for an excited kid. Even adults refresh their pages constantly to see tracking updates when expecting a special package. The thing is, Caitlin had something more mischievous in mind when she got her hands on her mom's account.

The next day, when the Amazon delivery man arrived, Caitlin didn't just receive a box for her Barbie. She got boxes and boxes of gifts.

Just look at the little scammer's face (caught by her older cousin, Ria Diayolu) when the packages arrived.

Photograph by Twitter

"Her mom went on her Amazon account and saw three pages of things she had ordered," Diyaolu told Buzzfeed News. Apparently, the little girl had ordered $350 in toys, video games and board games while her mom wasn't looking. And she managed to select the one-day shipping option, too, leaving little time for her to get caught."

Yeah, huge parenting lesson here: Never leave your kids unattended with your Amazon account and set those parental controls. It doesn't matter how old your kids are—because those little tricksters are way more tech-savvy than you think.

Other parents responded to Diayolu's tweet and also shared their Amazon horror stories. One mom even said her son ordered a white comforter (maybe to sleep in the $400 bouncer he also ordered?).

There have also been stories of kids accidentally ordering things on Alexa, like this kindergartener who was talking to Alexa about a dollhouse and cookies, and ended up with more than $160 KidKraft Sparkle Mansion dollhouse and 4 pounds of sugar cookies. The kindergartener's parents learned their lesson and have now activated parental controls requiring a four-digit code for purchases.

As for Caitlin, the lucky girl hasn't been grounded for her click-happy purchases. But she is banned from the internet for a month, and everything but the Barbie will be returned.

You tried, girl. You tried.

Related Gallery

10 Online Scams That Fooled Real Moms

by Apr 16, 2014
1 / 10
1 / 10

This scam is often targeted at older relatives, hence its common nickname of “The Granny Scam.” But it hits mothers quite often as well, as Barb Scollick can tell you. The Canadian woman was shocked when she received a phone call from her son sobbing that he was in jail after a car collision in which he’d slightly failed a Breathalyzer test. According to The Toronto Son, he asked her to wire $1,995 through Western Union to pay for the other party’s rental car, which she did. He then requested another payment for bail, which she sent. It wasn’t until later that Barb discovered the man she had been talking to wasn’t her son at all, but a scammer.

Share this on Facebook?

Photo via Toronto Sun

RELATED

Accused Mom Wasn't Shoplifting, She Was Pregnant With Twins
More from news

Mom Overdoses While Giving Birth in Burger King Restroom
Aug 14, 2018

Sneaky Kid Orders $350 Worth of Toys on Her Mom's Amazon Account
Aug 14, 2018

Accused Mom Wasn't Shoplifting, She Was Pregnant With Twins
Aug 13, 2018

CDC Issues New Warning to Pregnant Women Using Opioids
Aug 13, 2018

Unaccompanied Kids on Diverted Flight Taken to Hotel Without Parents' Knowledge
Aug 10, 2018

Kids Can Now Call to Hear Their Fave Disney Character Say Goodnight
Aug 09, 2018

Woman Who Left Fetus Inside American Airlines Bathroom Has Been Found
Aug 09, 2018

This Is Why Children Get Bitten by Dogs, Mom Warns
Aug 08, 2018

Breastfeeding Mom Has Hilarious Response When Asked to 'Cover Up'
Aug 08, 2018
More Results