Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Sign up
Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Your Kid’s Cereal Might Be Laced With Weed Killer

byAug 21, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

The Environmental Working Group (EWG), a nonprofit consumer-protection organization, is warning the public, particularly those with children, about an independent lab study concerning popular oat cereals, oatmeal, granola and snack bars. The EWG found that many contain glyphosate, a broad-spectrum herbicide and active ingredient found in Roundup weed killer that is said to be linked to cancer by California state scientists and the World Health Organization.

Based on the findings, traces of the glyphosate were found "in all but two of 45 samples of products made with conventionally grown oats." That means that many of the brands we've come to know and love—Quaker Oats, Kellogg’s, Nature Valley and General Mills (to name a few)—have been selling breakfast and snack foods that contain pesticides.

And yes, this includes Cheerios and Lucky Charms. (Cue heartbreak.)

“I grew up eating Cheerios and Quaker Oats long before they were tainted with glyphosate,” said EWG’s president, Ken Cook, in a statement on the organization's website. “No one wants to eat a weed killer for breakfast, and no one should have to do so.”

No one wants to eat a weed killer for breakfast, and no one should have to do so.

He went on to say that EWG plans to “petition the Environmental Protection Agency to do its job and end uses of glyphosate that resulted in the contamination we report today."

Cook adds that EWG is also calling on those "companies to make these iconic products with clean ingredients."

The report claims that nearly three-fourths of the samples provided showed levels of glyphosate that were “higher than what scientists consider protective of children’s health with an adequate margin of safety.” About one-third of 16 samples, made with organically grown oats, also had glyphosate “all at levels well below EWG’s health benchmark."

To add fuel to the fire, EWG says that internal emails, obtained back in April by the nonprofit U.S. Right to Know, revealed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been testing food for glyphosate for two years and has found “a fair amount.” According to EWG, they have yet to release these findings.

“It is very troubling that cereals children like to eat contain glyphosate,” said Alexis Temkin, EWG toxicologist and author of the report. “Parents shouldn’t worry about whether feeding their children healthy oat foods will also expose them to a chemical linked to cancer. The government must take steps to protect our most vulnerable populations.”

In the meantime, EWG is urging consumers to “call on companies to rid their products of glyphosate,” by signing their petition. At the very least, read the labels and make sure the foods you are eating and serving your family do not contain glyphosate.

A full list of products tested can be found in EWG’s August report—but remember, they only tested 45.

Related Gallery

10 Failed Breakfast Cereals

by Apr 01, 2013
1 / 10
1 / 10

This 1991 cereal from Ralston was based on the geeky character from Family Matters, which aired from 1989 to 1998. Advertised quite oddly as a "fun, circle-shaped product,” the strawberry and banana flavored brand did well during the Urkel craze but couldn’t survive once its namesake was no longer in the pop culture vocabulary.

Photo via PopRewind.com

MORE: The 10 Worst Breakfast Cereals for Your Kid

RELATED

World Praises Police Officer Who Breastfed Malnourished Baby
More from news

Your Kid’s Cereal Might Be Laced With Weed Killer
Aug 21, 2018

World Praises Police Officer Who Breastfed Malnourished Baby
Aug 21, 2018

First Drug for Postpartum Depression May Soon Become a Reality
Aug 20, 2018

These Tweets About 'Parenting in 5 Words or Less' Are So True It Hurts
Aug 20, 2018

Woman Yells at Dad for Trying to Change His Baby's Diaper in the Family Room
Aug 17, 2018

Baby Had a Stroke After He and His Siblings Caught Chickenpox
Aug 16, 2018

Everyone Is Talking About This Photo of a Baby Surrounded by Needles

Aug 16, 2018

Here's What You Need to Know About the EpiPen Shortage

Aug 15, 2018

Mom Stands by Her Post on 'Loving a Child You Didn't Plan to Have'
Aug 15, 2018
More Results