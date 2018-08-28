There's a Strong Chance This Lamp Will Put Your Baby to Sleep

Kids, babies and even grownups have trouble falling asleep every now and then, but when those early morning wakeup calls prevent others from getting a good night's rest, it's time to find a solution.
Cara Benau, founder of Glow Dreaming—a unique bedside lamp that fuses light and sound therapy with aromatherapy, a humidifier and a "pink" white noise—says the idea behind her product was inspired by her daughter, who was "gripped by a fear of death" after unexpectedly losing someone she loved.
"She began to associate sleep with death and feared never waking up," she wrote on the company's website. "We took her to see psychologists, we redecorated her room, we even took her to sleep school, all with minimal success."
After researching different sleep studies, the Australian mom says she realized that “no one theory” would solve the problem on its own. So, she did what any mom might do—she combined all of them together into one “master sleep aid” to help get her daughter to sleep.
After testing a few different colors, she noticed that her daughter responded best to a deep red light.
"It helped her feel relaxed and at peace," Benau said.
Eventually, Benau’s creation did the trick, and her daughter was finally able to drift off to sleep. Soon after, she took her concept to the next level and gave it a name. Glow Dreaming has been attracting supporters far and wide ever since.
The product, according to the company website, uses the same red LED light therapy that NASA uses for its astronauts to help stimulate the body’s production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for telling us it’s time for sleep. It also features a powerful humidifier, one that uses ultrasonic waves to create air moisture to combat the drying effects of heating and air-conditioning instead of producing unwanted dampness or heat.
But wait, there’s more: a subtle, yet powerful, custom-designed "pink noise."
Glow Dreaming comes with its own unique frequency profile, created by one of the world’s leading sound specialists, Dr. Stéphane Pigeon. The hypnotic frequency on this device (heard in things like waterfalls, rain and thunder) is said to be without speaker imperfections.
And last, but far from least, is the infusion medicinal-grade aromatherapy. Talk about a recipe for profound hibernation.
Depending on which part of the country you live in, the Glow Dreaming Sleep Starter Pack, which includes a variety of cute designs—think unicorns, robots, dinosaurs, fish, mermaids, bunnies and foxes (but no sheep)—will run you anywhere from $130 to $150. Just make sure you have a power adaptor on hand that fits Australian plugs if you plan on using your device when it arrives.
Oh, and tell your little one to sleep well because (as boasted on the Glow Dreaming website), there’s a 98 percent chance they will.