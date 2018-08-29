Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

News

Hospital Fires Nurse Who Posted About Patient's Measles on Anti-Vax Page

Aug 29, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

Just a day after Texas Children's Hospital said it was investigating a nurse's controversial post on an anti-vaccination Facebook page, the hospital fired the employee.

"We were made aware that one of our nurses posted protected health information regarding a patient on social media," a statement from the hospital to ABC News read. "We take these matters very seriously as the privacy and well-being of our patients is always a top priority. After an internal investigation, this individual is no longer with the organization."

The nurse, who has not been involved in patient care since Friday, disclosed information about a young boy at the hospital who tested positive for measles.

"For the first time in my career, I saw measles this week," she wrote on the "Proud Parents of Unvaccinated Children—Texas" Facebook page, which has since been deleted. She described the "miserable" condition of the "super sick" child, adding that "I think it's easy for us non-vaxxers to make assumptions but most of us have never and will never see one of these diseases."

According to screenshots taken by a concerned parent, who flagged the post with the hospital, the nurse reaffirmed her anti-vaccination stance, saying what she witnessed by no means changed her stance and "never will." Later in the comments, she also added, "I'm not kidding that I thought about swabbing his mouth and bringing it home to my 13(-year-old)."

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act protects the privacy of individually identifiable health information and sets rules and limits on who can look at and receive a patient's health information.

Hospital staff in the U.S. are encouraged to get recommended vaccinations to protect not only them, but also their patients and families.

During the investigation, the children's hospital also noted that "the views of this employee do not represent that of the organization."

This is an update to an article initially posted on Mom.me on Aug. 28.

