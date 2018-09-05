Join Club Momme for exclusive access to giveaways, discounts and more!

Target Just Released Its Top Toys for 2018, So Get Them Quick!

bySep 05, 2018

Target sure knows how to make parents' lives easier, with free services like the Drive Up so you can pick up items without ever leaving your car and free two-day shipping. Now, the retail giant is also killing it with its holiday toy game (R.I.P., Toys R Us) by offering more than 2,500 new and exclusive toys (nearly double compared with last year). Target has also curated a Top Toys hub so you don't have to spend hours figuring out what the hottest toys of the year are.

The hub includes a full lineup of the most coveted toys, which, let's be real, will probably sell out by the holiday season. Here are 10 products for every age group that we think will be at the top of many a holiday shopping list.

1. Party Pop Teenies, Mega Party Surprise Set, $39.99

Photograph by Target

Keeping up with the trend of unboxing and big-reveal toys, Party Pop Teenies has a mega party surprise set that's exclusive to Target. The set includes 50 pieces and surprises that kids can discover by pulling, twisting and popping. Throw the biggest party with Party Pop Teenies dolls, their stylish outfits and accessories, adorable furniture pieces and drool-worthy foods.

2. L.O.L. Bigger Surprise, Price TBD

Photograph by Target

Sorry, parents, the L.O.L. Surprise craze is not going to get old any time soon. In fact, following last year's super popular Big Surprise mystery pack is the Bigger Surprise! If you can't tell by the name, the 2018 release will be bigger than the last, including more than 60 never-before-seen surprises and exclusive dolls and accessories. Check back on the Target hub later this month for more info on the soon-to-be-released toy.

3. Barbie Dreamhouse, $179.99

Photograph by Target

This Barbie Dreamhouse wins nostalgia points with eight rooms, including a rooftop pool and slide, a working elevator that fits four dolls, tiny furniture, lights, sounds and more than 60 additional accessories. More than 3 feet tall and 4 feet wide, the set also includes a teeny, adorable puppy. Seriously, our inner kid is getting pretty jealous.

4. SkeeBall, $34.99

Photograph by Target

Another nostalgic item is SkeeBall, which allows families to bring the classic arcade game home for the next family game night. It has a wooden foldable base, and includes five balls and four scoring hoops.

5. Fingerlings: Stuffed Animals, $29.99

Photograph by Target

Fingerlings aren't exactly finger-sized anymore with this new plush take on the craze. Fingerlings Hugs are cuddle monkeys that are big enough to give your kids real hugs. They can even kiss you back and repeat what you say in funny ways. Boris comes in blue, and Bella comes in pink.

6. Rogue Hoverboard, $149.99

Photograph by Target

A Target exclusive, the Jetson Rogue Hoverboard looks so impressive even "Back to the Future" couldn't imagine one quite like it. The hoverboard features light-up wheels and front LED lights with active-balance technology and all-terrain tires. Yeah, it's high tech all right.

7. "Paw Patrol" Ultimate Fire Truck, $59.99

Photograph by Target

We get it. You might not understand the appeal of "Paw Patrol" and probably hate humming the theme song as a lullaby every night, but the truth is, your obsessed kids are going to want the "Paw Patrol" ultimate fire truck. They can help Marshall save the day with an extendable 2-foot-tall ladder, water cannon, flashing lights and sounds (because, why the heck not?) and a mini fire hose for smaller missions.

8. Let's Dance Elmo, $39.99

Photograph by Target

Tickle Me Elmo was so trendy, it broke pre-internet Christmas back in the '90s. For 2018, the character's back again and ready to boogie. Let's Dance Elmo has three play and dance modes that little ones can activate by pressing on Elmo's headphones. Elmo is bringing the music and lights. All he needs are your kids to join in with some sweet dance moves to get the party started.

9. Fisher-Price Think and Learn Rocktapus, $50.39

Photograph by Target

For that preschooler in your life, the Rocktapus has three modes of play that'll help kids explore different musical styles and instruments, and create their own music videos. The toy is all about teaching 3- to 6-year-olds how to count and create patterns as well as practice math concepts like addition and subtraction. The Rocktapus is education and creativity wrapped up in one.

10. Hatchimals, Price TBD

Photograph by Target

A new surprise from Hatchimals is coming soon and will be available at Target. We don't know what it'll be, but knowing how ridiculously successful its previous versions were since they first came out in late 2016, we're sure this will be one of the hottest toys of the season.

