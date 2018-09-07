These Families Celebrating Grandparents Day Have Got Us All Choked Up

Photograph by Twenty20
National Grandparents Day is coming up on Sunday, but schools across the country have already started throwing a special day for grandparents and their grandchildren. The touching photos, gushy messages and epic shoutouts from families have us so choked up that we're bracing ourselves for a flood of tears all weekend.
Grandparents don't always get the credit they deserve, which is something Marian McQuade, a native West Virginian, campaigned to change in the '70s. She hoped for a designated day to honor grandparents and the value they bring to families. In 1978, former President Jimmy Carter officially declared the first Sunday after Labor Day as National Grandparents Day.
So, to all the grandparents in our lives, thank you for your unconditional love and support. Thank you for all the breaks you give parents without a single complaint, for sprinkling star dust in children's lives while connecting them to past generations, for being a parenting example to learn and grow from.
To all the grandmas and grandpas who give and give, this one's for you.
Grandparents Love
I know you've loved me since I was born, but I've loved you my whole life.
Happy Grandparent's Day! All the kids were so happy that their súper abuelas went to see them
Happy Early Grandparents Day! I promise you I don't know what I would do without them!! Tailyn, Nevaeh and Journey are blessed to have such wonderful grandparents that are ALWAYS there for them and not to mention, spoil them to death.
Thank you for putting a big smile on her face and a lot of love in her heart.
Today was grandparent's day at school. We're still adjusting to not having my family here and Sof cried this morning thinking she wouldn't have a grandparent there. Thank goodness for G-Daddy coming in the clutch and being MVP for making it this morning! She looks so happy and she's lucky to have such a wonderful man in her life!
As part of their Social Studies standards, second graders participated in Grandparents Day! The room was filled with lots of smiles and tears!
Grandparents are so important in conditioning our babies. They’re our guiding lights and forever helpers.
Call it Fashion Friday or Fun Friday, we are over the moon coz it's Grandparents Day in school today! The school put a fun twist to things by adding a retro theme and Daa was happy to dress up for her naughty little gundi. Don't these two look super cute?! Every time there's an event in Shanaaya's school where the adults are allowed inside, she gets so excited about the part that the adult will sanitise their hands too with her! She finds happiness in the littlest things! But yes, of course she's super happy that she gets to show off her school to us. She's already this real person who has teachers and friends! I know I keep saying it and it sounds cliched but she was so tiny just yesterday. When did she grow up to become the little human who has conversations and tells me stories! It's been 2 years 7 months and I still get amazed at things she does every day. Grandparents are so important in conditioning our babies. They're our guiding lights and forever helpers. They're so full of love for their grandchildren and such great teachers. Shanaaya is blessed to have so many grandparents and loves each one of them. I loved this quote: 'What children need most are essential that grandparents provide in abundance. They give unconditional love, kindness, patience, humour, comfort, lessons in life. And most importantly, cookies!' - R. Giuliano. Well, in our case, it's laddoos! Cookies are provided by mommy.
With mama and gong gong hanging out in JB
Thank you Grandma for always being there for my boy. He was so happy this morning. We are grateful to have you. We love you Grandma
Some people don't believe in (heroes), but they haven't met my grandpa.
Blessed beyond measure to have this family!
So Grandparents Day came on her birthday, you know her Grammi and Granmpi had to come thru...With 3 dozens of her favorite Krispy Kreme Doughnuts!
Grandparents make the world ... a little softer, a little kinder, a little warmer.
One first grade class celebrated all the wonderful things about grandparents today. Grandparents Day is this Sunday, and we're thankful for all the awesome grandparents we have in our school! We love you!
Today is Grandparents Day! Take today to thank them for all they do for you!