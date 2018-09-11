Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

News

Three Preschool Girls Dead After Another Mass Killing Rocks Australia

bySep 11, 2018
Photograph by Getty Images

In the early morning hours on Monday, September 10, Western Australia (WA) Assistant Commissioner Paul Steel announced the brutal mass murder of five family members—three preschool girls, along with their mother and grandmother—whom authorities discovered the night before in a suburban family home.

The bodies were discovered after a young man, later identified as 24-year-old Anthony Robert Harvey and the children's father, showed up at a remote WA police station with information relating to the crime, according to a follow-up report by ABC News, which included a press conference with WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson.

Photograph by Twitter

Upon entering the residence where the incident allegedly took place, Dawson said police discovered the bodies of 41-year-old Mara Lee Harvey and her mother, 73-year-old Beverley Ann Quinn, in the kitchen. The lifeless bodies of Mara Lee's children, 3-1/2-year-old Charlotte Kate Harvey and her 2-year-old twin sisters, Alice Ester and Beatrix Mae Harvey, were also found inside the home.

Harvey was later arrested, accused of killing his wife, three children and their grandmother (Mara Lee Harvey's mother) using a blunt instrument, along with several knives recovered from the scene.

But here’s where the story gets tricky. Police believe, as described by 9 News Perth, that the murders actually took place a week prior—around September 3—and that Harvey remained in the house for several days before contacting authorities. Police also claim that Harvey did not kill the grandmother until the following morning—Tuesday, September 4—when she came to the home to check on her daughter and grandchildren.

Harvey was arrested on Monday and charged with five counts of murder.

“Barefoot, bearded and wearing a dark grey T-shirt and jeans,” ABC News says Harvey “showed little emotion during the hearing as the charges and names of his wife and children were read out to the court.”

This marks the third mass killing WA Police have seen this year. In May, a 61-year-old grandfather shot and killed six of his family members before turning the gun on himself in what later became known as the "Margaret River shooting." Then, in July, a 19-year-old man was accused of killing his mother and two siblings after police discovered the bodies of his mother and brother inside the family home, and his teenage sister outside, fighting for her life.

(Photo note: Top image of Western Australia Police scene not from Harvey investigation.)

