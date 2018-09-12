'This Is Us' Season 3 Has a New Trailer, and We Have All the Feels

"There is nothing like coming back home," Mandy Moore, who plays mom Rebecca on family drama "This Is Us," says about the popular series in a new Season 3 trailer.
Fans of the TV drama can so relate to Moore's words as we prep for a homecoming of sorts by stocking up on boxes of tissues (because, let's be real, once the show returns on Sept. 25, it'll be a cry fest across the country).
To hold us over, NBC has blessed us with an almost 3-1/2-minute first look, and we are already feeling all the feels.
Season 2 ended with Kate and Toby's wedding, and the upcoming season will continue the festivities with the Big Three's (aka siblings Kate, Kevin and Randall) 38th birthday. (If you don't know the show, Kate and Kevin are twins, and Randall is their adopted brother who was also born on the same day.) Kate blows out a candle on top of a pile of carrots and says she wishes for a baby, but adds that "it won't come true." The sneak peek also shows Kate throwing a pregnancy test in the trash and Chrissy Metz (who plays Kate) admitting that having a kid isn't going to be as easy as she and TV husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) thought.
As Season 3 ushers in new beginnings for everyone, it's fitting that we get to see the sweet first days of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca's courtship, including scenes of Jack telling his friend that he met "the girl" (swoon) and the couple strolling through a carnival on their first date. On the heavier side, the series will also delve into Jack's time in the Vietnam War, revealing potentially heartbreaking and shocking discoveries that Kevin (Justin Hartley) will dig up during his trip to Vietnam with Zoe (Melanie Liburd).
Speaking of Zoe, Beth (Zoe's cousin) isn't too thrilled about the new relationship forming between her and Kevin. (OK, maybe that's the understatement of the century.)
"You two are knockin' boots," Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) offers bluntly in the trailer. She tries to talk to Kevin one-on-one but gets so worked up that before the guy even sits down, she goes, "Nope, can't even look at you. Get out again."
Yeaaaah, good luck, Kevin.
Another major new beginnings moment is prompted by Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall. In Season 2's flash-forward, Randall tells his adult daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson), "It's time to go see her." Brown confirms in the new trailer that the identity of "her" will be revealed in the upcoming season, and we just can't even.
We have so many more questions that need to be answered. For now, we'll just keep replaying this trailer: