Pregnant Woman Claps Back After Man Wouldn't Move His Bag on the Bus

If you think your bag deserves a seat over another human being, well, Brydie Lee-Kennedy has a message for you—and she doesn't need words to convey it.
The eight-months pregnant writer based in London was on a bus when a man refused to move his bag to let her sit on the last available seat. In response, she decided to sit on the man's hand and bag instead.
"We're now sharing a very quiet ride," Lee-Kennedy tweeted last week. "I wonder what it's like to live somewhere with a less Hunger Games spirit on public transport."
Since then, other pregnant mamas have spoken about their thorny experiences with taking mass transit, and some of their responses are too perfect and sassy not to share. One mom would let her giant belly hang over newspapers (get the point yet?) while another threw up all over a guy who responded rudely (oops, it was an ... accident?). Some more direct moms-to-be have told people, "You're in my seat," when they don't move from the priority seating designated for the elderly, disabled, injured or pregnant.
Similarly, Olivia Wilde complained about not getting offered a seat in the New York subway in 2016.
"NBD, able-bodied (subway emoji) riders who won’t give your seat to a GIANT preggo. I’ll just stand right next to your head and pray I go into labor," she tweeted when she was pregnant with her second child.
While pregnancy isn't a disability, it can be hard physical work. Pregnant women have said how uncomfortable they've been, including getting really dizzy or nauseous, from standing too long. It can also be a safety issue when the ride is bumpy, as falls during the late second trimester and early third trimester can be harmful to women and their babies.
"We all need a little help sometimes, and I believe this says a lot about the type of person you are if you are willing to take such a small gesture out of your day to think of the comfort of another person for a few minutes of your life," Mom.me contributor Chaunie Brusie wrote in her post on why she believes people should give up their seats for pregnant women. "When it comes right down to it, giving up your seat for a pregnant woman is more than about the simple physical act of standing or sitting. It's about a virtual and actual nod of respect to motherhood."
Amen to that.