Chrissy Teigen Has a New Target Line! Are We in Heaven?

In news we still can't believe is real: Chrissy Teigen is teaming up with Target to launch her new kitchen and tabletop collection called the Cravings. And we are obsessed.
It's a mom dream come true, bringing together one of our favorite celebrity moms (who doesn't sugarcoat her parenting life and is a kickass cookbook author and model) and one of our favorite stores.
The collection will be available online and in stores nationwide starting Sept. 30, so get your wallets ready. There are more than 40 items to choose from that range from $4 to $140 (talk about affordable), and the items are all the essentials Teigen uses in her kitchen.
Pinch us. We must be dreaming.
Here are a few of our favorite items from the collection that are both chic and functional.
"My Go To" Serrated Santoku Knife
This seven-inch stainless steel serrated Santoku knife is Teigen's go-to utensil, and for good reason. It's an all-purpose knife that slices everything from tomatoes to chicken breasts to bread.
"I have so many knives in my own kitchen, but always found myself gravitating towards my seven-inch chef’s and serrated knives. I always wished they would morph into one, so we did just that," Teigen said in the Target press release.
From a latte mug for $4.99 to a pitcher for $19.99, the stoneware collection has pieces that are dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Plus, they look so stunning with a beautiful hand-poured glaze and off-white color that'll match anything in your kitchen.
Cast Iron Enameled Dutch Iron with Lid
Teigen's collection also features a few cast iron cookware items, which are the secret weapon in her household. They're great for cooking, baking or serving and are reliable, durable and ruggedly attractive. Teigen's five-quart enameled cast iron dutch oven for $49.99 even has an eye-catching ombre green enameled finish if you want to stand out from the hipster crowd.
We won't blame you if you want to check out her collection online before the launch (you know, to make your wish list, or drop major hints to the husband or BFF). And for those who are more in-person shoppers, you just scored yourself another reason to visit Target.