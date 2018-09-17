Jessie James Decker Claps Back at Mom-Shamers After Posting Controversial Photo

After sharing a selfie on Instagram last month—holding a glass of wine while breastfeeding her 5-month-old son, Forrest Bradley—the country-pop-singer-turned-reality-TV star took an online beating from mom-shamers who were quick to judge.
“Why are you drinking while feeding your child? Disgusting," wrote one user.
"Bad idea and the reason many children are so messed up these days. #badmom," another wrote.
"It was bananas,” she told Us Weekly during the debut of her brand Kittenish at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) last Monday. “After three children I’ve learned about what things to worry about and what things not to worry about and a sip of wine isn’t one of them!”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drinking alcohol in moderation—“up to one standard drink per day”—is "not known to be harmful to the infant" when you’re breastfeeding, especially if the mother waits “at least two hours after a single drink before nursing,” but that doesn’t mean everyone agrees.
And according to Decker, “a lot of people had a problem with it.”
Decker also spoke candidly with People magazine during NYFW, telling them she feels like the "voice of all the moms," and that she knows—without a doubt in her mind—that she’s a great mother.
“I know that I take care of my babies,” she said. “I know that they feel loved and they feel happy.”
“So,” she added, “if I want to have a cocktail to celebrate my husband doing something great in his work, I’m going to, and I can still breastfeed.”
Sadly, this is not the first time Decker has been forced to play defense when it comes to her parenting decisions.
She spoke up over the summer after another Instagram photo—showing her "Tan bunny" daughter, Vivianne Rose—went viral for all the wrong reasons.
“Children shouldn’t be tanning,” wrote one user. “Skin cancer is never a good look.”
Though it seems Decker is a magnet for controversy, those who came to her defense last month agree with the CDC, saying it’s perfectly fine to have a drink while breastfeeding.
“If moms did their research, you can actually have a drink a day, and one beer with yeast in it actually helps with your milk production,” wrote one user. “So all you negative people just hush and mind your business.”