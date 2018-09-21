Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Grab the Tissues! Target Reveals Inspiration Behind Adaptive Cat & Jack Clothing Line

byKaty AndersonSep 21, 2018
Photograph by Target

Target is well-known for offering stylish and affordable clothing options for the entire family, including kids with disabilities who also have sensory sensitivities. The company now takes us behind the scenes in a new video to explain the inspiration for its “adaptive” Cat & Jack clothing line, and we have all the feels.

The line, which launched last year and is sold exclusively at Target, includes pieces that feature heat-transferred labels in place of itchy tags and flat seams for children with sensory sensitivities. They also offer clothes with more ease through the hip and a higher rise in their popular leggings to fit with diapers, if needed, for older kids.

Photograph by Target

Target designer Stacey Monsen, who has a daughter with autism, and her teammates came up with the ideas for the clothing line based on the needs of their own children and after talking to other parents of children with special needs.

The creators say each item of clothing has been inspired by a story and a person.

New pieces have been added that are even more inclusive and feature clothing with easy-access zippers and side openings that make dressing easier, coats specially designed for children in wheelchairs and even tops with hidden abdominal access slits.

The clothing is similar in price and style to traditional pieces in the Cat & Jack line, which means a lot to parents like mom Kris Erickson, whose 7-year-old son Bentley modeled the clothing line in a video for Target.

“You have no idea the difference that this has made,” Erickson says in the video. She explains that Bentley was born at 31 weeks and has had “probably 25 different diagnoses.”

Erickson says that “it wasn’t until the Cat & Jack line where he got to just be a kid,” which is really what this line is all about—allowing kids to be kids and helping to make daily life easier for them and their parents.

