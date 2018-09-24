Employee Charged After 3 Infants, 2 Adults Stabbed at Day Care

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Jin Yu was sleeping when she heard screams from two floors down, where nannies cared for babies in their cribs. In fear, the mom ran downstairs and grabbed her baby, but on her way back up, she realized her baby was wounded and bloody.
"(My wife) can’t even sleep because when she closes her eyes she (sees) the blood on the baby and on the floor," her husband, Chen Wang, told New York Post.
Wang was hoping his wife and child would get to participate in the traditional Chinese practice of "sitting the month," also known as "zuo yue zi," where new moms and newborns would convalesce and be taken care of for a month. A three-story, multifamily residential facility and day care in New York, called Mei Xin Care, offered that possibility. But to the parents' horror, their first child, 13-day-old Atiana, ended up being pierced in the torso with a knife.
Atiana was one of four infants and two adults injured on Friday. She and two other infants (both about a month old) were stabbed and are in critical but stable condition at local hospitals. A fourth infant, a 3-week-old girl, was allegedly struck by the same suspect, 52-year-old Yu Fen Wang, and suffered a fractured skull. According to CNN, the infant was taken to the hospital before police responded to a call about the assaults.
The adult victims were a 31-year-old father of one of the injured children and a 63-year-old woman who works at the facility. Nine children and several parents were in the facility when the attack occurred.
ABC reports that Wang, an employee at the facility, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder. She was found unconscious in the basement after slashing her own wrists. A bloody kitchen knife and meat cleaver were also found at the scene. Wang is in custody at the hospital and undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Police currently have no details on the motive.
The New York Police Department and the city are also investigating the day care. Authorities believe that many of the moms who use the overnight care facility, which did not have a home day care license with the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, were Chinese women who would give birth at the facility before returning to their home country and applying for U.S. citizenship.