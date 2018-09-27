Mom Warns Parents to Look for 'Black Marks' on Public Changing Tables

A mom from Indiana is hoping parents will do something really important before setting their babies down on a changing table. After rejoicing that there actually is a changing table in a public restroom, you're going to want to wipe down the surface, especially in single-person bathrooms and disabled-access stalls.
Jessica Wayman shared the warning along with a photo of a changing table with black marks. What might seem like dirt or everyday scuff marks may actually be residue from drug use.
"See the black marks? Those are from burnt spoons," the 24-year-old and recovering addict wrote on Facebook. "Addicts use these as tables while they shoot up. There could be residue from heroin/meth whatever, and other harmful bodily fluids. If someone doesn’t care about themselves, I can promise you, they aren’t thinking about your kids. Be cautious."
Wiping down the table, even if you plan on laying a blanket down, could mean the difference between "life or death/serious life-threatening injury," she wrote.
In 2017, the Kent Police Department in Ohio similarly warned people to be mindful of dangerous drug use. An officer had caught someone in the act of administering suspected heroin and/or fentanyl in the restroom stall. Some blood and the suspected lethal drug was left on the baby-changing station.
"These drugs can be absorbed through the skin, and easily be fatal," the post read. "Gas stations and other public restrooms are very common locations for drug transactions, and for administering drugs. Please be very mindful of this for your safety and your kids."
More than 72,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdoses in 2017, and the sharpest increase occurred among deaths related to fentanyl and fentanyl analogs (synthetic opioids). Fentanyl is an opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
"It takes a tiny amount (of fentanyl) to kill a full grown adult, it would take even less to kill a tiny baby," Wayman told the Daily Mail.
So ... anyone else going to Costco to stock up on disinfecting wipes?