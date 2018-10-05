Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

58,000 Pregnancy Tests Recalled After False Positives Reported

byOct 05, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

Digital pregnancy tests are often touted for their accuracy and being easy to understand, but before you use one, you may want to check to see if your test is affected by a major recall. After some women have been wrongly told they were expecting, more than 58,000 Clear & Simple at-home digital pregnancy tests have been recalled by the manufacturer, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech.

Clear & Simple have reassured consumers on its website that "very small numbers of the tests" from one batch were producing inaccurate results and all other Clear & Simple tests remain more than 99 percent accurate.

"Affected stocks have already been removed from retail shelves and are in our warehouse awaiting destruction," the statement reads. "We are very sorry for any inconvenience and upset that this manufacturing fault may have caused, and we are working closely with the manufacturer to ensure the accuracy of future supplies."

Photograph by Clear & Simple
Photograph by Clear & Simple
False positives tend to be much rarer than false negatives.

Here's what to check for:

- The batch seems to have been primarily distributed in the United Kingdom.

- The affected lot number is DM10220170710E with an expiration date of Jan. 9, 2020. Look for the lot number at the end of the box or printed on the satchet. Only this lot number is affected.

- The recall does not apply to other batches of the product or the twin-pack digital stock.

If you've purchased an affected test, return the product to your pharmacy or shop and seek alternative testing methods.

False positives tend to be much rarer than false negatives. So, how could this have happened? According to an alert by the manufacturer, the false positives may be because of "a large gap between the test strip bracket and the plastic enclosure of the Digital pregnancy," which "made a change in the light path ... which eventually led to a larger signal value."

Finding out pregnancy results can be a life-changing moment and bring with it a whirlwind of emotions. But no matter what at-home test you use, if you get a positive result, it's a good idea to confirm it with a medical professional.

Related Gallery

9 Pregnancy Myths

by Jun 01, 2014
1 / 10
Getty Images
1 / 10

In this day and age, it's not the lack of information that fuels pregnancy myths, it's the overwhelming abundance of conflicting facts, says Dr. Yvonne Bohn, an ob-gyn in Los Angeles and co-author of "The Mommy Docs' Ultimate Guide to Pregnancy and Birth." This dose of reality will help set your mind at ease.

Image via Monkey Business Images/Monkey Business/Getty Images

RELATED

UK Welcomes Its First Licensed Drug to Treat Morning Sickness

More from news

58,000 Pregnancy Tests Recalled After False Positives Reported
Oct 05, 2018

UK Welcomes Its First Licensed Drug to Treat Morning Sickness

Oct 04, 2018

Extra AF Moms-to-Be Are Getting Ultrasounds Painted on Their Nails
Oct 04, 2018

Mom's Emotional Warning: Talk to Your Doctor Before Taking Antidepressants While Pregnant

Oct 03, 2018

'Parking Lot Barbara' Called the Cops on Mom and People Are Crying Foul
Oct 03, 2018

Dad's Apology to Children's Hospital Is a Tearjerker and Goes Viral
Oct 02, 2018

Gender-Reveal Party Sparked an $8 Million Massive Wildfire
Oct 02, 2018

Nurse Mistakenly Gives Baby to the Wrong Mom to Breastfeed
Oct 01, 2018

Dad Gets Baby's Ears Pierced Behind Mom's Back
Oct 01, 2018
More Results