How One Dad’s Viral Post About Changing Tables Is Making a Difference

byKaty AndersonOct 09, 2018
Photograph by Donte Palmer/Instagram

Last month, Donte Palmer posted a picture of himself squatting in the corner of a public restroom while changing his 1-year-old’s diaper, highlighting the common problem of the complete lack of diaper-changing facilities in men’s bathrooms—and it quickly went viral.

In his caption for the photo, Palmer points out how fathers’ lives matter, noting, “Clearly we do this often because look how comfortable my son is. It’s routine to him! Let’s fix this problem!” He ended the caption with the hashtag #squatforchange, and it's sparking a worldwide movement and bringing about some real change.

This is a serious post!!! What's the deal with not having changing tables in men's bathroom as if we don't exist!! #FLM #fatherslivesmatter clearly we do this often because look how comfortable my son is. It's routine to him!!!! Let's fix this problem! I Kaepernick drop a knee to this issue! @theshaderoom let's show the innovation of fathers! #squatforchange

Fathers everywhere are supporting the campaign, posting their own squatting photos that demonstrate the lengths they go through to change their baby’s diapers in public. Palmer shared some of the photos on Facebook, writing, “Fathers are stepping out to squat. We will squat until change comes.”

Other dads shared their experiences on Twitter. Penny Omega tweeted, “Bruh. I’ve changed my son in many a sink. We need em,” and Andy shares, “I've had to put my hoodie on the floor to do diaper changes. It's ridiculous.”

The message is catching on, and recently Baltimore City Hall posted a photo of its first changing table in a men’s restroom, and Palmer says other state and local officials have reached out to him about implementing them into more.

Thank you to @baltimoredgs for installing a changing station in #Baltimore City Hall today, before the City Council Diaper Duty bill hearing. No need to #squatforchange in Baltimore City Hall.

One dad from Germany wrote Palmer a message, saying that he often faced the same problem. His solution? He wrote a bill (because he works for the Social Democratic caucus) that requires the city of Cologne to install diaper-changing stations in all men’s bathrooms in public buildings, and it passed!

The idea is not entirely new. Ashton Kutcher famously addressed the issue on Facebook back in 2015, when he wrote, “There are NEVER diaper changing stations in men’s public restrooms. The first public men's room that I go into that has one gets a free shout out on my FB page! #BeTheChange”

Kutcher’s post received more than 11,000 responses, but it appears that with Palmer’s post continuing to gain attention, some real changes are finally taking place.

I think I speak for mothers everywhere when I say, “It’s about time!” We are just as ready for the change that will enable us to hand over Baby for Dad to change in public without any excuses.

