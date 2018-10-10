Hold Up! Target Has a New Essentials Line, and Most Items Are Under $2

For budget-conscious parents, Target's new line is a dream come true. The retail giant just announced that they're launching new essentials and personal care products—and almost everything is under $2.
Yeah, they really get us.
The newest owned brand, Smartly, includes more than 70 everyday items that cost about 70 percent less than similar products from national brands. Think lotions, shaving creams, paper plates, straws, dish soaps and all-purpose cleaners ranging from $0.59 to $11.99.
The items are priced so that you don't have to buy in bulk to save. (Sometimes, there's just no storage space or need for loads of toilet paper or laundry detergent).
Not only are the items affordable, but they smell good and look good, too. Target worked with master perfumers to develop fragrances like Blossom, Rainshower and Citrus Grove. And just look at how fun and colorful these are:
“Where we see white space and an opportunity to bring Target’s guests something differentiated, we’ll go for it,” said Mark Tritto, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target. "The introduction of Smartly to our owned brand portfolio is another example of how we are listening to consumers and bringing them differentiated solutions to make their lives easier. Smartly is affordable, looks great and most importantly, gets the job done."
The items will be available in stores and online (don't forget Target has same-day delivery now) starting October 14, with more new products rolling out early next year.
Thanks for keeping it real, Target, and for saving us some serious bucks.