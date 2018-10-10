Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Hold Up! Target Has a New Essentials Line, and Most Items Are Under $2

byOct 10, 2018
Photograph by Target

For budget-conscious parents, Target's new line is a dream come true. The retail giant just announced that they're launching new essentials and personal care products—and almost everything is under $2.

Yeah, they really get us.

The newest owned brand, Smartly, includes more than 70 everyday items that cost about 70 percent less than similar products from national brands. Think lotions, shaving creams, paper plates, straws, dish soaps and all-purpose cleaners ranging from $0.59 to $11.99.

The items are priced so that you don't have to buy in bulk to save. (Sometimes, there's just no storage space or need for loads of toilet paper or laundry detergent).

Not only are the items affordable, but they smell good and look good, too. Target worked with master perfumers to develop fragrances like Blossom, Rainshower and Citrus Grove. And just look at how fun and colorful these are:

Photograph by Target
Photograph by Target
Photograph by Target
Photograph by Target

“Where we see white space and an opportunity to bring Target’s guests something differentiated, we’ll go for it,” said Mark Tritto, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target. "The introduction of Smartly to our owned brand portfolio is another example of how we are listening to consumers and bringing them differentiated solutions to make their lives easier. Smartly is affordable, looks great and most importantly, gets the job done."

The items will be available in stores and online (don't forget Target has same-day delivery now) starting October 14, with more new products rolling out early next year.

Thanks for keeping it real, Target, and for saving us some serious bucks.

Related Gallery

Affordable Upgrades

by Mar 05, 2014
1 / 11
1 / 11

Once a baby enters your life, so do burp cloths, bottle parts and, yes, dirty diapers. Next come Legos, puzzle pieces and crayons, followed by sporting equipment, racetracks and dolls with expansive wardrobes. As a result, the master bedroom and bath may be the only two rooms in the house that actually serve as a sanctuary from the chaos your children’s belongings create. So, it’s worthwhile to invest a little money (and we mean a little—you can achieve this entire upgrade for under $500) in those two spaces to help you relax, stay organized and possibly even reignite your romance.

Share This on Facebook?

RELATED

How One Dad’s Viral Post About Changing Tables Is Making a Difference
More from news

Hold Up! Target Has a New Essentials Line, and Most Items Are Under $2
Oct 10, 2018

How One Dad’s Viral Post About Changing Tables Is Making a Difference
Oct 09, 2018

4-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted by Household Appliance—What Parents Should Know
Oct 09, 2018

Teacher Shares Simple Diagram Explaining 'Consent' to a Child
Oct 08, 2018

Toddler Crawled Out of Day Care's Broken Fence and Onto Busy Road
Oct 08, 2018

58,000 Pregnancy Tests Recalled After False Positives Reported
Oct 05, 2018

UK Welcomes Its First Licensed Drug to Treat Morning Sickness

Oct 04, 2018

Extra AF Moms-to-Be Are Getting Ultrasounds Painted on Their Nails
Oct 04, 2018

Mom's Emotional Warning: Talk to Your Doctor Before Taking Antidepressants While Pregnant

Oct 03, 2018
More Results