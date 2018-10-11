Mom Shares F*cket Bucket Idea to Get Kids to Pick Up Their Stuff

You try all the tricks to get your kids to pick up after themselves. You ask calmly, explaining that you're their mother, not their maid. Maybe you even yell after stepping on a Lego or L.O.L. Surprise! doll. But nothing works, and every time you finish cleaning up one room, you come back 30 minutes later to find it once again covered all. in. junk.
So freaking frustrating!
The good news is that a mom of three and blogger from Australia has figured out a solution that parents everywhere are praising.
"Today, I got the kids f*cket buckets," wrote Jessica McGinty of Mishmash Moments. "If they leave it laying around, it goes in their bucket. If it's still there at bedtime, it goes in the bin because f*cket if I'm cleaning it up."
Yep, that's right, When you're so done dealing with everyone else's stuff and all the "but do I HAVE to" whining, give kids the option of dealing with their belongings or having it go in the trash (or donation bin). That'll teach them a lesson. Or it'll considerably reduce the number of toys at home. Win-win?
Each kid has a different colored bucket in McGinty's home, so the children know exactly where to find their missed belongings. Not having to hear, "Mom, where's my XYZ?!" is another reason the trick is so genius.
The mom's idea has been shared almost 28,000 times with 25,000 comments so far. Clearly, it's the answer parents need. We have a feeling there's going to be a lot more buckets lining the walls of homes this week.