Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Mom Shares F*cket Bucket Idea to Get Kids to Pick Up Their Stuff

byOct 11, 2018
Photograph by Facebook/Jessica McGinty

You try all the tricks to get your kids to pick up after themselves. You ask calmly, explaining that you're their mother, not their maid. Maybe you even yell after stepping on a Lego or L.O.L. Surprise! doll. But nothing works, and every time you finish cleaning up one room, you come back 30 minutes later to find it once again covered all. in. junk.

So freaking frustrating!

The good news is that a mom of three and blogger from Australia has figured out a solution that parents everywhere are praising.

"Today, I got the kids f*cket buckets," wrote Jessica McGinty of Mishmash Moments. "If they leave it laying around, it goes in their bucket. If it's still there at bedtime, it goes in the bin because f*cket if I'm cleaning it up."

Yep, that's right, When you're so done dealing with everyone else's stuff and all the "but do I HAVE to" whining, give kids the option of dealing with their belongings or having it go in the trash (or donation bin). That'll teach them a lesson. Or it'll considerably reduce the number of toys at home. Win-win?

Each kid has a different colored bucket in McGinty's home, so the children know exactly where to find their missed belongings. Not having to hear, "Mom, where's my XYZ?!" is another reason the trick is so genius.

The mom's idea has been shared almost 28,000 times with 25,000 comments so far. Clearly, it's the answer parents need. We have a feeling there's going to be a lot more buckets lining the walls of homes this week.

Related Gallery

11 Closet Organization Hacks

by Oct 04, 2016
1 / 11
1 / 11

T-shirts don't need to take up as much space as people think. Folding in the sleeves and then folding the shirt in thirds can make a much smaller folded shirt. Using this method saves space in drawers, and it can make it easy to see all of the T-shirts at once.

Share This on Facebook?

Image via All Day Chic

RELATED

Parents Get Less 'Me Time' Than Most Anyone on the Planet
More from news

Dad Warns Parents About Popular Kids Drink Containing Mold
Oct 11, 2018

Mom Shares F*cket Bucket Idea to Get Kids to Pick Up Their Stuff
Oct 11, 2018

Parents Get Less 'Me Time' Than Most Anyone on the Planet
Oct 10, 2018

Hold Up! Target Has a New Essentials Line and Most Items Are Under $2
Oct 10, 2018

How One Dad’s Viral Post About Changing Tables Is Making a Difference
Oct 09, 2018

4-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted by Household Appliance—What Parents Should Know
Oct 09, 2018

Teacher Shares Simple Diagram Explaining 'Consent' to a Child
Oct 08, 2018

Toddler Crawled Out of Day Care's Broken Fence and Onto Busy Road
Oct 08, 2018

58,000 Pregnancy Tests Recalled After False Positives Reported
Oct 05, 2018
More Results