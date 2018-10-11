Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Dad Warns Parents About Popular Kids Drink Containing Mold

Oct 11, 2018
Photograph by Cameron Hardwick/Facebook

After finding mold in his daughter's Capri Sun pouch, Indiana father Cameron Hardwick shared a "public service announcement" on Facebook, warning friends and family to check packaging carefully before serving them to a child.

"We just finished up dinner tonight and our oldest was wanting a little treat," he said. "So we decided to get her a Capri Sun."

Hardwick said that when he and his wife grabbed a couple of packages out of the refrigerator, they noticed "something was a little off" on one of the pouches.

"Obviously you can see, this one's pretty full," he said, shaking a cold pouch in front of the camera to re-create the scene. "And this one's kind of flat."

He then takes a closer look, zooming his lens in to show the bottom of the pouch.

"As you can see," he added, "this is not opened up or anything; no holes, we haven't done anything to it."

With that, he grabbed a pair of scissors from a nearby drawer and began to open the pouch.

"We saw something that was ... not very pleasing once we shook it up," he said, pouring the lump-filled liquid into a clear glass.

He zoomed in closer, pointing his camera lens directly down inside of the glass—showing exactly what his daughter would have been drinking had he not taken a second look.

"I don't know what that is," he said. "Clearly, some kind of mold.”

He then reminded viewers who would be drinking the Capri Sun.

"This was a treat for our 3-year-old," he said. "Really just not acceptable.”

Hardwick said he posted the message to warn parents and grandparents to be careful when serving Capri Sun to kids. He later updated his Facebook page to include a response from Kraft, the makers of Capri Sun.

"I wanted to give an update on the Capri Sun mold saga, for those who have asked," he wrote. "Kraft reached out to me the second day everything was posted. A third-party company came to the house to pick up the ‘sample’ and package the following day, then sent it to the lab for testing."

Hardwick said the results came back a few days later. A "micro puncture" in the package had allowed oxygen to enter the pouch, creating the mold seen in the video and photos.

The Kraft Heinz Company, already aware of the issue, stated on Capri Sun’s website that naturally occurring food mold is a common occurrence.

"Although it's rare, it is possible for food mold to grow inside containers of preservative-free juice drinks if the pouch is compromised or punctured in any way on its journey from our facilities to your grocery stores," they wrote, adding that parents should gently squeeze each pouch to check for leaks before serving Capri Sun to their kids.

In other words, look (or squeeze) before you drink.

