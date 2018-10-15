Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Expecting a Baby!

Kensington Palace just announced that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant—and our Monday just got a little happier.
The new royal baby will be seventh in line to the throne and is expected in the spring of 2019, according to an announcement from Kensington Palace.
"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," the announcement read.
Meghan, the 37-year-old Los Angeles-born former actress from "Suits," and Prince Harry, the 34-year-old son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, married on May 19 amid much fanfare, with 29 million viewers in the U.S. and 18 million viewers in the U.K. tuning in.
Meghan has had her 12-week scan and a royal source told People that the Duchess is "feeling well."
The happy pregnancy news comes just hours after the couple arrived in Australia for their first official tour since they married. For those wondering if they are continuing their 16-day trip, which includes plans to visit countries with moderate Zika risk, the answer is yes. A spokesman confirmed to reporters that Meghan and Harry sought medical advice and decided it was safe to continue their travels.
Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, said through a Kensington Palace statement that she was "very happy at this lovely news and is looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild."
With how loved Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte are by the family and around the world, we're sure the new royal baby will be welcomed with much celebration and affection. (Seriously though, can't wait for the royal baby photo shoots.)
Congrats to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!