Piers Morgan Mocked Daniel Craig for Baby-Carrying, and Dads Aren't Having It

byOct 17, 2018
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 28: Actor Daniel Craig attends the German premiere of the new James Bond movie 'Spectre' at CineStar on October 28, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
Photograph by Getty Images

Piers Morgan got a much-deserved pie in the face on "Good Morning Britain" this morning, after the British TV personality spent the last few days tweeting and reaffirming his thoughts about dads who wear their babies in carriers.

It all started when Morgan, a dad of four, saw a photo of Daniel Craig carrying his daughter in a baby carrier and decided to mock the "James Bond" star.

Photograph by Twitter

"Not you as well?!!!" Morgan tweeted, along with the hashtag #emasculatedBond and #papoose, which is British slang for child carrier. (Note: "Papoose" is also a term appropriated from American Indian tribes meaning "baby," often referring to a baby carried on the back, and is now generally regarded as offensive, according to the Oxford English Dictionary.)

But when people tried to question Morgan's comment, including showing photos of other James Bond stars carrying their children, he doubled down.

"Imagine believing carrying your own baby in public is emasculating," California congressional reporter Kate Irby wrote, to which Morgan once again brought up how men using their arms was fine, but a carrier was emasculating for some reason.

Dads couldn't let Morgan's eye-roll-inducing comments slide, though, and they showed how real men hold their babies, with or without carriers. Morgan's tweets also got responses from celeb dads, including "Captain America" star Chris Evans and UFC fighter Alex Volkanovski. People, if this isn't an example of true family values and fatherhood, we don't know what is.

Photograph by Twitter

Photograph by Twitter

Photograph by Twitter

Photograph by Twitter

Photograph by Twitter

Whatever will the world do with so many emasculated men?

Piers Morgan Mocked Daniel Craig for Baby-Carrying, and Dads Aren't Having It
