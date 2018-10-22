Woman Caught on Video Abandoning Toddler Speaks Out

Police have located the woman who abandoned a toddler on a stranger's doorstep in Spring, Texas, last Wednesday.
Surveillance footage, captured by a doorbell camera, shows Keairra Woods dragging a 2-year-old boy across a driveway by his arm while clenching a backpack in her other hand.
When they reach the porch, Woods lets go of the boy's arm and begins ringing the doorbell, repeatedly, and knocking on the door—blindly staring into the camera with an eerie smile across her face.
After waiting only a few more seconds, Woods then drops the bag to the ground and runs, leaving the confused toddler alone in the dark as she hops in her car and speeds away.
The entire incident lasted 23 seconds, eight of which were spent ignoring the young boy.
In a press conference shared on the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Lt. Scott Spencer said the child was taken into custody by Child Protective Services when police were unable to locate anyone to identify him.
The following morning, October 18, ABC13's Courtney Fischer showed the video to a neighbor, asking if he recognized the child. Upon viewing the footage, Willie Simmons identified the boy as his son, Royal.
Simmons told police that the boy’s mother had sent him a text stating that Royal would be dropped off at home in the early afternoon by a friend. However, when the child failed to show, he assumed the mother’s plans had changed and left the residence for the evening.
Hours later, Woods showed up with his son. The only problem: She was at the wrong house and never spoke to anyone there before leaving him unattended.
"Had she waited just seven more seconds, the homeowner would have opened the door," Spencer told ABC News, adding that the woman who called 911 might have been able to direct her to the correct house.
"That was very irresponsible,” Simmons said in a statement. “If my neighbor wasn't there, my son would have been roaming up and down the street."
But according to ABC News 7, Woods was merely doing a favor for the boy’s mother—her best friend's aunt—by dropping Royal off at his father’s house.
She told reporters that she had never met the boy’s father, stepmother or been to their family home, and was relying on GPS, along with help from the boy's mother (who was allegedly on the phone with her) to get there.
"By the time I get to the door, I ring the doorbell. I still have him in my hand. I say, 'It's like five cars out here, a red car, a black car and a white car, and it's like two rows of cars.' She said, 'OK.'"
Woods, who blames the mixup on Royal’s mother, says [his mother] should have known it was the wrong house after hearing about all cars in the driveway.
"That should have let you know I was at the wrong house then, because you know your baby daddy don't drive so many cars,” she said, claiming she ran away when she saw a woman, presumably the boy’s stepmother, walking toward the door (ABC has since confirmed this part of her story).
“The lady walks like halfway to the door,” she said, “That's when I took off running.”
Woods said she left the boy to avoid confrontation with the stepmother, claiming the reason Royal’s mother didn’t want to take him home in the first place was because his stepmother had issued a restraining order against her.
"And the only reason I started running,” she added, was because “it was chilly outside and I didn't have a sweater on.”
To date, no charges have been filed against Woods. As of last week, police were still working with Child Protective Services to reunite the boy with his family.