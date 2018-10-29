Dad Says Father-Son Nazi Costumes Were for 'Historical' Purposes

While parents are debating whether or not dressing like Moana for Halloween is OK, a viral photo from Thursday makes one thing clear: Don't dress your kid up as a Nazi.
Bryant Goldbach and his family went to a trick-or-treat event called "Trail of Treats" (unclear if the name is a play on the "Trail of Tears" tragedy) in Owensboro, Kentucky, last week and was shocked at the backlash that ensued. The problem? The dad dressed up as a Nazi soldier and outfitted his 5-year-old son as Adolf Hitler.
"Anyone who knows us knows that we love our history, and often dress the part of historical figures," Goldbach wrote on a Facebook post, which has since been removed, defending the costumes. "Tonight, as we walked, we saw people dressed as murderers, devils, serial killers, blood and gore of all sorts. Nobody batted an eye."
The dad of four went on to say that he and his son, however, received "snide remarks" and threats for dressing as "historical figures."
"Yes, liberalism is alive and well. And we had the displeasure of dealing with the fruits of the so called 'Tolerant Left,'" he concluded.
But after a photo of him and his son posted on Reddit and on Goldbach's Facebook page sparked outrage online, the dad changed his mind and apologized.
"I wasn’t trying to make a statement or put my son in any position,” the dad, who went as a Confederate soldier last year and a Catholic priest the year before, told The Owensboro Times. “It was bad judgment. I want people to know I am sorry.”
He said when his son asked to match his costume, the dad "didn't think it through."
According to the Huffington Post, his wife, MaryAnne, made several anti-Semitic comments on Facebook after the incident, including, "The Jewish community wants us all to feel sorry for them to get more money and power," and, "There is no objective proof of the six million Jews he supposedly murdered."
Since the photo went viral, the dad said his family has received multiple death threats.
We didn't think this needed to be said, but, parents, please be mindful of human tragedies when selecting costumes. There's nothing fun about people suffering.
“The fact that the father apologized is important; the fact he did not know the costumes would be offensive is a very sad reflection on our society," Gay Mazo, a rabbi at the Temple Adath B’nai Israel Synagogue, said in a statement. "A good rule of thumb would be: If your costume calls to mind an event where millions were killed, choose another costume."