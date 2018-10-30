Mom Has Secret for Dealing With Postpartum Stretch Marks

Photograph by Instagram/theperfectmom
Desiree Fortin is "The Perfect Mom" online. In real life, however, she is flawed—just like the rest of us. She is also the mother of "Hope Triplets," and has some great advice for those of us struggling to wrap our heads around those afterbirth bellies.
“'For every woman unhappy with her postpartum marks, there is one wishing she had them',” she wrote on Instagram. "I love this quote."
Fortin, who shared a viral image of the "hope wounds" left behind by three miracle children, said that she, too, was once the one waiting, wishing and hoping to be a mother.
"For every women unhappy with her postpartum marks, there is one wishing she had them." I love this quote. I once was her, the "one," waiting, wishing, hoping to be a Mother. Finding out I was finally going to be a Mom was one most incredible feelings. It didn't matter whether I was going to give birth naturally or have a cesarean (however you do it, you're amazing). And it didn't matter that my body was going to change drastically. I was finally going to be a Mom, a Mom to triplets! And although I never imagined my body would look the way it does now, it represents so much more. There is a lot of extra skin, stretch marks, sag and wrinkles. And while my new Mom body may be hard to love sometimes, it is a new me that represents the power of the female body and the miracle of carrying three babies. As I have shared before, I call my postpartum marks my "Hope wounds" and they have taught me a greater meaning of self-love and appreciation for my body. I think that it is important to change our Mom body perspectives. There is empowerment for yourself in loving yourself. Our postpartum marks are stories of hope, stories of love, and sometimes stories of loss. There is so much beauty in our Mom bodies because above all they represent life, our children, and the undeniable love we have for them. For the "one"somewhere wishing, hoping, praying for her miracle, this is for you. For the one who delivered and lost your baby, I know these are all you physically have left of your angel. You are strong mama. And to all the Mama's struggling to love themselves: you're beautiful, strong, and may you be empowered to love yourself a little more today!! Choose to change your perspective because your beautiful! Bra/Undies: @knix >>> the most incredible bra and underwear I own!!! P.S EXCITING NEWS Next week I leave for an amazing Body + Love Workshop by @sarahsapora I'm so excited to be surrounded and inspired by an amazing group of people all supporting each other! I will be share more details in my stories 💕
