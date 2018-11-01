Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Meghan Markle Allegedly Demanded a 'Pregnancy Contract'—Best Idea Ever?

byNov 01, 2018
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Meghan Markle departs from a walkabout at Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Photograph by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

If Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, asked her former husband, Trevor Engelson, to sign a "pregnancy contract" while they were still married, we're kicking ourselves for not thinking of it first.

According to an anonymous "insider" who talked to the Daily Mail, the agreement—which has been neither confirmed nor denied by Kensington Palace—ordered Engelson to pay for a personal trainer and nutritionist if the couple were to ever have children so that Markle could stay in tip-top "celebrity shape."

The mysterious "insider" also said Markle knows that "heavy-weighted body types" run in her family and was terrified of putting on extra pounds.

"Anytime she puts on a bit of weight, it shows on her face, so she wanted to make sure she would be camera-ready very quickly," said the anonymous source.

The supposed insider later admitted that the “contract” might have just been a handwritten letter that she could hang over his head. Either way, the informant was adamant that Markle was a force to be reckoned with and that Engelson had no choice but to abide by her wishes.

While we might have to take this with a giant grain of salt, how great of an idea is this? A contract designed to help Mom squeeze back into her jeans after giving birth is genius, especially if there's a clause stating that Dad has to babysit while she's pumping iron at the gym.

According to the Daily Mail, pregnancy contracts already exist and are quite popular in the U.S., particularly in Los Angeles. Google, on the other hand, does not seem to agree. In fact, the only thing we could find online was a pre-pregnancy contract to make sure Mom isn't the only one taking care of the baby, cleaning the house and folding laundry after giving birth.

Still, it’s worth looking into, even if it just means revising a pre-pregnancy contract to include a personal trainer, nutritionist and some well-earned time off.

Thanks for the tip, Meghan's anonymous "close friend!" We can't wait to see what you come up with next.

Related Gallery

9 Pregnancy Myths

by Jun 01, 2014
1 / 10
Getty Images
1 / 10

In this day and age, it's not the lack of information that fuels pregnancy myths, it's the overwhelming abundance of conflicting facts, says Dr. Yvonne Bohn, an ob-gyn in Los Angeles and co-author of "The Mommy Docs' Ultimate Guide to Pregnancy and Birth." This dose of reality will help set your mind at ease.

Image via Monkey Business Images/Monkey Business/Getty Images

RELATED

Day Care Teachers Started Toddler Fight Club Because Kids 'Were Bored'
More from news

Meghan Markle Allegedly Demanded a 'Pregnancy Contract'—Best Idea Ever?
Nov 01, 2018

Day Care Teachers Started Toddler Fight Club Because Kids 'Were Bored'
Nov 01, 2018

This Is How Long You Should Wait Before Having Another Child
Oct 31, 2018

3 Siblings Hit and Killed While Trying to Board School Bus
Oct 31, 2018

Mom Has Secret for Dealing With Postpartum Stretch Marks
Oct 30, 2018

Stranger Holds Sleeping Baby So Mom Can Fill Out Forms
Oct 30, 2018

Facebook Blocks Anti-Abortion Ads Focusing on Premature Babies
Oct 29, 2018

Dad Says Father-Son Nazi Costumes Were for 'Historical' Purposes
Oct 29, 2018

'Moana' Actress Says It's OK to Dress as the Heroine for Halloween
Oct 26, 2018
More Results