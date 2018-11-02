Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

IHOP Now Has Green 'Grinch' Pancakes and the Kids Are Gonna Freak

Nov 02, 2018
Photograph by IHOP

Why have green eggs and ham when you can have a stack of buttermilk pancakes so freakin' green you'll swear you're in Whoville? Yeah, we're talking four green pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts and complete with green whipped cream. (FYI, we can hear your kid shrieking in delight from over here. Or, wait, is that you?)

The Grinch's Green Pancakes is part of IHOP's new holiday menu, created in partnership with Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures for their upcoming movie "The Grinch." If these six new menu items don't warm your cold, cranky hearts, we don't know what will.

Just look at this Minty Who Hot Chocolate topped with mint syrup, green whipped cream and red candy hearts. It's the definition of Christmas in a cup. (There's a kid-sized version, too.)

Photograph by IHOP

From now until December 31, IHOP customers nationwide can order any of "The Grinch" limited edition items, including the Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast and WhoRoast Beast Omelette.

The French toast is made with two King's Hawaiian rolls and layered with creamy cheesecake filling, raspberry topping and whipped cream. Those who like savory breakfasts might be more into the omelette, which is filled with shredded beef, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, sauteed jalepeños, onions, golden hash browns and BBQ sauce, and then has more shredded cheese and other fillings on top (with a Serrano pepper to boot). The spicy omelette order also comes with three buttermilk pancakes, so we hope you're hungry.

Photograph by IHOP

Younger fans can also "get their greens" with the Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo, which comes with one Grinch green pancake (topped with all the good stuff the adults also get), one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link.

Photograph by IHOP

The extra good news is that at participating locations, kids 12 and under can eat free every day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. from now until December 31. You get one free kids' entree, including the Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo, with each purchase of an adult entree.

You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch. But, damn, do you make a mean breakfast.

