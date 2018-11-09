Flight Attendant Praised for Breastfeeding Stranger's Hungry Baby

Patrisha Organo was on a Philippine Airlines flight Tuesday when, mid-flight, she heard a baby wailing. The flight attendant was on a "check flight," which would qualify her as a cabin crew evaluator. Passing the check flight would be a big step in her flying career. It turns out that it would be a momentous flight for her in another way.
Organo, who has a baby herself, thought the crying coming from the cabin sounded like a hungry cry, so she approached the mom and asked if everything was OK.
"I tried to tell her to feed her hungry child," she wrote on Facebook about the experience. "Teary-eyed, she told me that she ran out of formula milk. Passengers started looking and staring at the tiny, fragile crying infant. I felt a pinch in my heart."
When a fussy baby won't stop crying, parents can feel really helpless. And that's not even including the judgmental looks one might get in an enclosed space like an airplane.
Organo said there was no formula milk onboard, but she knew she had to do something. Instead of telling the mom her baby couldn't cry for more than five minutes, like this United Airlines flight attendant did back in September, Organo kindly offered her own milk.
She informed the flight's line administrator, Sheryl Villaflor, of her plan, and Villaflor assisted the mom to the galley, where the flight attendant breastfed the baby.
"The baby started rooting, she was so hungry," Organo wrote. "I saw the relief on her mother’s eyes. I continued to feed the baby until she fell asleep. I escorted her back to her seat and just before I left, the mother sincerely thanked me."
Since she posted her moving story and a photo on Facebook Wednesday, the post has been shared more than 29,000 times. Many praised Organo for going above and beyond her duty.
"Amazing to see this kind of people (live) in this world," one wrote.
"That’s amazing!!! Wish there was more people like you in this world that show this kind of compassion towards complete strangers!" said another.
Oh, and as for qualifying as a cabin crew evaluator? Organo passed. You go, Mama.