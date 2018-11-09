Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Chrissy Teigen's Savage Response to Being Asked If She Still Breastfeeds Is Spot-On

byKaty AndersonNov 09, 2018
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 21: (L-R) Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone Stephens and John Legend attend John Legend's launch of his new rose wine brand, LVE, during an intimate Airbnb Concert on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Airbnb)
Photograph by Getty Images for Airbnb

Lately, it feels as if nothing riles up the mommy-shamers more than a woman who dares to bottle-feed her own child. Well, Chrissy Teigen isn’t having any of it. The model and cookbook author recently responded to an internet troll who asked her if she was done breastfeeding in a way that solidified why her “take no shit” approach makes her a hero to moms everywhere.

The comment came after John Legend posted a beautiful photo of his wife feeding their baby, Miles, a bottle backstage at NBC's singing competition series "The Voice."

johnlegend

Wild scene backstage at @nbcthevoice

It’s a sweet photo that further shows how important family is to the Grammy-winning singer, but that didn’t stop someone from sticking their nose in the couple’s business by mom-shaming Teigen. Commenter @Iamcristinasiscanu responded to the photo with a question: "You no longer breastfeed?" To which Teigen brilliantly replies, "John never breastfed Miles.” Ha! Preach!

It's the perfect response, considering that this is a photo that Legend posted on his Instagram account, not Teigen to her own—but it’s so much more than that. Teigen has a way of putting trolls in their place in as few words as possible while packing a powerful punch.

The thing is, we don't know the full story of what is going on in that picture (if it’s breastmilk or formula in the bottle)—or whether or not Teigen still breastfeeds—and it's not any of our business! There is so much pressure and shaming that goes on when it comes to breastfeeding, and it has got to stop!

Take the recent story of a new mom (and cancer survivor) who felt compelled to post a sign behind her hospital bed explaining why she is not breastfeeding. This mom knew what was coming and anticipated the judgment from others for something that she is physically unable to do. Isn’t it time we agreed that women have every right to make the decision to feed their babies the way that they see fit, without being called out?

Related Gallery

10 Superhero Celebrity Moms

by May 18, 2015
1 / 10
1 / 10

Movie: "Avengers: Age of Ultron"

Character: Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow has been an integral part of the "Avengers" franchise since it kicked off in 2012. So the producers of the film were more than happy to work around her pregnancy while filming the latest installment.

"She's very central to the movie, and when we heard [about the pregnancy] we scheduled things around that," director Joss Whedon said of Johansson. "She's not going to spend the whole movie carrying groceries. We didn't trim any scenes. We're like: We'll make it work."

Share This on Facebook?

Image via Marvel 2015/Photofest

RELATED

Flight Attendant Praised for Breastfeeding Stranger's Hungry Baby
More from news

Chrissy Teigen's Savage Response to Being Asked If She Still Breastfeeds Is Spot-On
Nov 09, 2018

Flight Attendant Praised for Breastfeeding Stranger's Hungry Baby
Nov 09, 2018

Build-A-Bear Has a New Plush Grinch and It's So Damn Cute!
Nov 08, 2018

Colorado Dad Admits to Killing His Wife and Kids
Nov 08, 2018

Stop Saying You Didn't Know About Her Postpartum Depression, Mom Pleads
Nov 07, 2018

How Poverty Affects Children's Health in America
Nov 07, 2018

AAP Warns Parents: Please, Don't Spank Your Kids!
Nov 06, 2018

Don't Let Baby Sleep in the Car Seat, Grieving Mom Warns
Nov 06, 2018

Think You Don't Need to Anchor That Dresser? Think Again.
Nov 05, 2018
More Results