Chrissy Teigen's Savage Response to Being Asked If She Still Breastfeeds Is Spot-On

Lately, it feels as if nothing riles up the mommy-shamers more than a woman who dares to bottle-feed her own child. Well, Chrissy Teigen isn’t having any of it. The model and cookbook author recently responded to an internet troll who asked her if she was done breastfeeding in a way that solidified why her “take no shit” approach makes her a hero to moms everywhere.
The comment came after John Legend posted a beautiful photo of his wife feeding their baby, Miles, a bottle backstage at NBC's singing competition series "The Voice."
It’s a sweet photo that further shows how important family is to the Grammy-winning singer, but that didn’t stop someone from sticking their nose in the couple’s business by mom-shaming Teigen. Commenter @Iamcristinasiscanu responded to the photo with a question: "You no longer breastfeed?" To which Teigen brilliantly replies, "John never breastfed Miles.” Ha! Preach!
It's the perfect response, considering that this is a photo that Legend posted on his Instagram account, not Teigen to her own—but it’s so much more than that. Teigen has a way of putting trolls in their place in as few words as possible while packing a powerful punch.
The thing is, we don't know the full story of what is going on in that picture (if it’s breastmilk or formula in the bottle)—or whether or not Teigen still breastfeeds—and it's not any of our business! There is so much pressure and shaming that goes on when it comes to breastfeeding, and it has got to stop!
Take the recent story of a new mom (and cancer survivor) who felt compelled to post a sign behind her hospital bed explaining why she is not breastfeeding. This mom knew what was coming and anticipated the judgment from others for something that she is physically unable to do. Isn’t it time we agreed that women have every right to make the decision to feed their babies the way that they see fit, without being called out?