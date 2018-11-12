Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal They'll Be Back on TV, and People Are Freaking Out

It's official: The Gaineses are back! (Well, technically, we still get to see them on HGTV, thanks to reruns.)
Joanna and Chip Gaines are returning to television—but not in the way most people likely think. The happy couple revealed the good news during a recent interview. And, when we say people are freaking out over it, believe us. Chip and Joanna made their announcement during a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and it's big—very big.
This non-Hollywood couple stole our hearts with their hit HGTV series, "Fixer Upper," which ran from May 2013 to April 2018.
They're getting their own TV network! Talk about an upgrade, right?
"I just wanted to make a quick announcement. We are coming back to television," Chip Gaines revealed to Jimmy Fallon.
"We've learned a lot through the five-year process of being on 'Fixer Upper,' and I think some of the things that really caused us the most problems, we have concluded—I think we can figure this out. We've actually partnered with David Zaslav and Discovery, and we're actually going to have a network. And I think we're really going to carve it out in a way that really makes sense to us and our family. It's going to be filmed a lot in Waco, Texas, so we don't have to travel a whole lot. So, all things being equal, we could not be more excited."
John Marsicano, a Magnolia spokesperson, told People magazine about Chip and Joanna's future television network: "We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia. The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content."
Needless to say, people are ecstatic about the news. We're happy to see Jo and Chip back in action, but also knowing we'll get more glimpses of their beautiful bunch—including Drake, 13; Ella, 11; Duke, 9; Emmie, 8; and Crew Gaines, 4 months—is giving us each and every feel.
Judging by these comments on Facebook, people want to see this show ASAP.
This article was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.