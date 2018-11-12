Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Tamera Mowry Claps Back at Critics After Niece's Death

Nov 12, 2018
It hasn't even been a week since a gunman opened fire in a California bar—killing 12 people, including Tamera Mowry's niece, Alaina Housley, who was one of the victims—and there is already backlash, but not directed where you might think. People are criticizing Mowry and her husband, Adam, as they grieve the loss of their niece, and this celeb mom has choice words for anyone who dares.

A clip of Tamera and Adam's interview with "CBS News" is making the rounds.

"Alaina was beautiful," Tamera Mowry said about her niece. "And she was my friend. Yes, there needs to be a change, but all the noise, nothing's been done."

"The Real" cohost joined her husband and his brother, Arik Housley, Alaina's father, during the interview.

Since then, people have expressed tough criticism for the Hollywood star, and she's not backing down—at all.

Photograph by Instagram

"You are a part of the problem. This is the prime example I spoke about in my interview," she clapped in her Instagram post that has since been deleted, sharing a photo of a response she received about her interview. "If you have love in your heart. You don't talk this way. You obviously missed the message. And don't you ever judge the death of my niece."

This story was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

