Mom Asks If She Should Tell Coworker She Misspelled Her Baby's Name

We've all had to search our brains for something nice to say when a well-meaning friend or coworker tells us their truly awful baby name. But one mom is having a problem just grinning and bearing it. Her coworker's new baby girl had a pretty typical name, but the real problem is that she didn't get the spelling quite right. Unsure if she should tell the new mama that she might have made a flub, the coworker took to Mumsnet to ask other parents if they would suggest correcting the name or keeping quiet. And it looks as if people are split.
The drama started when user CaptainCabinets saw her coworker's new baby name online and originally thought it was an error.
The name is more commonly spelled "Phoebe," and the user wondered if she should give her coworker a heads up.
Later in the thread, CaptainCabinets said that she would want to know if she had made such a crucial mistake.
"The kid will only get called Phoebe all her life anyway, [and it] will be a nightmare for official documents, etc.," she reasoned.
Many people agreed with CaptainCabinets and said she should tell her coworker immediately. She's "committing her child to a lifetime of spelling her name out," argued one person.
"A few minutes of embarrassment vs. years of spelling it out when the name's been registered," someone else said.
And someone who knew a "Mellisa" spoke her truth.
But not everyone agreed. Some people thought that CaptainCabinets should keep her concerns to herself. One person argued that CaptainCabinets wasn't the right person to drop the bomb.
Someone else pointed out that CaptainCabinet's coworker might have wanted to spell the name that way. There are no laws against spelling the name wrong, she argued.
Perhaps the best thing that CaptainCabinets can do is take a step back and let her coworker spell the name however she wants. Who knows? Maybe, Pheobe could be the next big baby name trend!
This story was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.