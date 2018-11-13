Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Mom Asks If She Should Tell Coworker She Misspelled Her Baby's Name

byGenny GlassmanNov 13, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

We've all had to search our brains for something nice to say when a well-meaning friend or coworker tells us their truly awful baby name. But one mom is having a problem just grinning and bearing it. Her coworker's new baby girl had a pretty typical name, but the real problem is that she didn't get the spelling quite right. Unsure if she should tell the new mama that she might have made a flub, the coworker took to Mumsnet to ask other parents if they would suggest correcting the name or keeping quiet. And it looks as if people are split.

The drama started when user CaptainCabinets saw her coworker's new baby name online and originally thought it was an error.

Photograph by Mumsnet

The name is more commonly spelled "Phoebe," and the user wondered if she should give her coworker a heads up.

Later in the thread, CaptainCabinets said that she would want to know if she had made such a crucial mistake.

"The kid will only get called Phoebe all her life anyway, [and it] will be a nightmare for official documents, etc.," she reasoned.

Many people agreed with CaptainCabinets and said she should tell her coworker immediately. She's "committing her child to a lifetime of spelling her name out," argued one person.

Photograph by Mumsnet

"A few minutes of embarrassment vs. years of spelling it out when the name's been registered," someone else said.

Photograph by Mumsnet

And someone who knew a "Mellisa" spoke her truth.

Photograph by Mumsnet

But not everyone agreed. Some people thought that CaptainCabinets should keep her concerns to herself. One person argued that CaptainCabinets wasn't the right person to drop the bomb.

Photograph by Mumsnet

Someone else pointed out that CaptainCabinet's coworker might have wanted to spell the name that way. There are no laws against spelling the name wrong, she argued.

Perhaps the best thing that CaptainCabinets can do is take a step back and let her coworker spell the name however she wants. Who knows? Maybe, Pheobe could be the next big baby name trend!

This story was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

Related Gallery

8 Oscar-Winning Baby Names

byJenn McBride Dec 01, 2015
1 / 8
1 / 8

Popularity rank in the U.S.: #140

Meaning: Victorious people, young dog, whelp

A Scottish name with several different meanings, Colin can also be spelled Collin (No. 223). Colin Firth, one of Britain's most famous actors, earned a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of King George VI in "The King's Speech."

Love This? Follow Us on Pinterest.

RELATED

Tamera Mowry Claps Back at Critics After Niece's Death
More from news

Mom Won't Let Mother-in-Law See Baby Until She Gets a Flu Shot
Nov 13, 2018

Mom Asks If She Should Tell Coworker She Misspelled Her Baby's Name
Nov 13, 2018

Tamera Mowry Claps Back at Critics After Niece's Death
Nov 12, 2018

Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal They'll Be Back on TV, and People Are Freaking Out
Nov 12, 2018

Easy Parenting Trick Saved Girl From Being Kidnapped
Nov 12, 2018

Chrissy Teigen's Savage Response to Being Asked If She Still Breastfeeds Is Spot-On
Nov 09, 2018

Flight Attendant Praised for Breastfeeding Stranger's Hungry Baby
Nov 09, 2018

Build-A-Bear Has a New Plush Grinch and It's So Damn Cute!
Nov 08, 2018

Colorado Dad Admits to Killing His Wife and Kids
Nov 08, 2018
More Results
moms-m-logo

2018 PART OF ROCKYOU MEDIA | FAMILY & PARENTING © 2018 RockYou, Inc. All Rights Reserved.