Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Mom Won't Let Mother-in-Law See Baby Until She Gets a Flu Shot

byAshley AustrewNov 13, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

Having a baby during flu season is a harrowing act. I know this because my own daughter was born in October seven years ago, and I can vividly recall what it was like to be that terrified mom with a fragile new life, just trying to protect her from the flu and pertussis and stomach bugs, oh my! That's exactly why one new mom has told her mother-in-law that she's not allowed to meet her new grandbaby until she gets a flu shot. But the outraged grandmother simply isn't having it—and she's even considered lying about getting vaccinated.

The grandma, who says she's a former nurse practitioner, wrote in to Slate's "Dear Prudence" column to ask how to get around the flu shot rule.

She said that the new arrival will be her first grandchild and she's thrilled to meet the baby, but she and her husband are staunchly anti-flu shot. "I am in a quandary," she wrote. "I don’t want to lie and say my husband and I have gotten one when we haven’t. But I don’t want to be left out of this little one’s life because that side of the family thinks I am being unreasonable by not caving to have a shot I do not want."

The grandma's letter sparked a heated debate, with plenty of people calling her selfish and telling her to suck it up and get the shot.

Photograph by Facebook

Others were just mad that a former nurse practitioner would be so blatantly anti-science.

Photograph by Facebook

But not everyone came out against the grandmother. A few people said the parents and their supporters were being unreasonable.

Photograph by Facebook

Ultimately, it was another grandmother who got to the heart of the issue when she said a grandparent's job is to support their grandchild's parents.

Photograph by Facebook

Last year, an estimated 80,000 people died of complications from the flu and 180 of them were children. Of those kids who died, it's estimated that around 80 percent did not have the flu vaccine. For kids who are too young to get the shot, vaccinated loved ones are the only line of defense. If a grandparent doesn't want to get a flu shot, fine. But it is never OK for grandparents to undermine important decisions parents make about their babies' health.

This story was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

Related Gallery

10 Things Not to Say to Your Mother-In-Law

by Apr 17, 2013
1 / 11
1 / 11

My difficult relationship with my mother-in-law is no secret. If you want to avoid some of the pitfalls I fell into, you may want to learn to bite your tongue. While I usually encourage speaking up and establishing boundaries, there are times when speaking your mind just isn't worth the fall out. Here are 10 things you may want to avoid saying if you're hoping to have a good relationship with your suegra.

Photo via Flickr Creative Commons, linlin

RELATED

Mom Asks If She Should Tell Coworker She Misspelled Her Baby's Name
More from news

Mom Won't Let Mother-in-Law See Baby Until She Gets a Flu Shot
Nov 13, 2018

Mom Asks If She Should Tell Coworker She Misspelled Her Baby's Name
Nov 13, 2018

Tamera Mowry Claps Back at Critics After Niece's Death
Nov 12, 2018

Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal They'll Be Back on TV, and People Are Freaking Out
Nov 12, 2018

Easy Parenting Trick Saved Girl From Being Kidnapped
Nov 12, 2018

Chrissy Teigen's Savage Response to Being Asked If She Still Breastfeeds Is Spot-On
Nov 09, 2018

Flight Attendant Praised for Breastfeeding Stranger's Hungry Baby
Nov 09, 2018

Build-A-Bear Has a New Plush Grinch and It's So Damn Cute!
Nov 08, 2018

Colorado Dad Admits to Killing His Wife and Kids
Nov 08, 2018
More Results
moms-m-logo

2018 PART OF ROCKYOU MEDIA | FAMILY & PARENTING © 2018 RockYou, Inc. All Rights Reserved.