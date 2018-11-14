Our Privacy/Cookie Policy contains detailed information about the types of cookies & related technology on our site, and some ways to opt out. By using the site, you agree to the uses of cookies and other technology as outlined in our Policy, and to our Terms of Use.

Close

News

Daycare Provider Reveals in Post What Happens to Certain Kids

byGenny GlassmanNov 14, 2018
Photograph by Twenty20

Parents are getting heated online after an anonymous daycare worker shared a major secret about the way they take care of certain kids. In a confession in the Facebook group Post Secret, where people say things they feel they can't share anywhere else, this anonymous daycare provider explained what happens to little ones who happen to have rude parents. Usually the Facebook group prides itself on being a place for acceptance, but in this case, the post started a complete firestorm.

The anonymous poster sent in a confession through the mail, which was later posted in the group.

Photograph by Facebook/postsecret

Post Secret is a Facebook group where people post their anonymous confessions. But this particular secret published on November 2 got thousands of people riled up. The post racked up more than 1,000 comments and more than 5,000 reactions, because the sender admitted to treating children differently based on how parents treat them—meaning that if the parents aren't pleasant to them, they are rude to their kids as payback.

Many users were furious, commenting that no matter how terrible a parent is, a child should never bear the brunt of his or her parents' actions.

"How could you ever punish babies for the behavior of a parent?" one horrified person wrote.

Photograph by Facebook/postsecret

A different daycare worker also chimed in with a different perspective.

Photograph by Facebook/postsecret

There were a few people who felt like maybe things had gotten a little out of hand. One person argued that they felt as if the daycare worker's message was being misunderstood.

Photograph by Facebook/postsecret

But at the end of the day, there is really no excuse to take out your frustrations on a kid.

They have the least amount of control when it comes to their parents and teachers. Sorry, daycare provider, this attitude has got to go.

This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.

Related Gallery

Top 10 Signs of a Good Day Care

byAntonia Blyth Dec 07, 2012
1 / 11
Getty Images/Altrendo
1 / 11

Leaving your child at a day care center for the first time can be scary and stressful. Choosing a trustworthy environment you and you child are comfortable with goes a long way toward easing your mind. Dr. Michelle Saenz, a clinical psychologist who works with children and parents at the Los Angeles Family Resource Counseling Center, shares her top 10 ways to spot a great day care facility.

RELATED

Mom Won't Let Mother-in-Law See Baby Until She Gets a Flu Shot
More from news

Identical Twins Welcome Rainbow Babies on Same Day After Suffering Miscarriages
Nov 14, 2018

Daycare Provider Reveals in Post What Happens to Certain Kids
Nov 14, 2018

Mom Won't Let Mother-in-Law See Baby Until She Gets a Flu Shot
Nov 13, 2018

Mom Asks If She Should Tell Coworker She Misspelled Her Baby's Name
Nov 13, 2018

Tamera Mowry Claps Back at Critics After Niece's Death
Nov 12, 2018

Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal They'll Be Back on TV, and People Are Freaking Out
Nov 12, 2018

Easy Parenting Trick Saved Girl From Being Kidnapped
Nov 12, 2018

Chrissy Teigen's Savage Response to Being Asked If She Still Breastfeeds Is Spot-On
Nov 09, 2018

Flight Attendant Praised for Breastfeeding Stranger's Hungry Baby
Nov 09, 2018
More Results