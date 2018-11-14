Daycare Provider Reveals in Post What Happens to Certain Kids

Parents are getting heated online after an anonymous daycare worker shared a major secret about the way they take care of certain kids. In a confession in the Facebook group Post Secret, where people say things they feel they can't share anywhere else, this anonymous daycare provider explained what happens to little ones who happen to have rude parents. Usually the Facebook group prides itself on being a place for acceptance, but in this case, the post started a complete firestorm.
The anonymous poster sent in a confession through the mail, which was later posted in the group.
Post Secret is a Facebook group where people post their anonymous confessions. But this particular secret published on November 2 got thousands of people riled up. The post racked up more than 1,000 comments and more than 5,000 reactions, because the sender admitted to treating children differently based on how parents treat them—meaning that if the parents aren't pleasant to them, they are rude to their kids as payback.
Many users were furious, commenting that no matter how terrible a parent is, a child should never bear the brunt of his or her parents' actions.
"How could you ever punish babies for the behavior of a parent?" one horrified person wrote.
A different daycare worker also chimed in with a different perspective.
There were a few people who felt like maybe things had gotten a little out of hand. One person argued that they felt as if the daycare worker's message was being misunderstood.
But at the end of the day, there is really no excuse to take out your frustrations on a kid.
They have the least amount of control when it comes to their parents and teachers. Sorry, daycare provider, this attitude has got to go.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.