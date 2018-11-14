Identical Twins Welcome Rainbow Babies on Same Day After Suffering Miscarriages

Identical twins are often thought of as doing everything together, but the birth stories of two sisters from Fresno, California, take twinning to the next level. This month, Bao Kou Julie Yang and Bao Nhia Julia Yang gave birth to two precious rainbow babies on the same day in the same hospital.
The sisters' due dates were actually two days apart, but on November 4, the 23-year-old twins both went into labor.
The sisters each headed to Fresno's Community Regional Medical Center, where Bao Kou welcomed her first baby, Nadalie Xiong, less than two hours before her sister gave birth to her third baby, Candra Thao. Even wilder, Bao Kou didn't know her sister was laboring in the next room until after she had delivered.
"I knew that I was going to be in labor and then I told her, and then she was like, 'I’m having pain here and there, too, I might be in there with you, too,' and then later on that day, my husband was like, 'Oh I saw your sister next door,'" Bao Kou told Bakersfield Now.
“I was definitely in shock, but I was happy for the both of us. It’s really a miracle," she said to People magazine.
The babies were each born about a week early but are doing well. Even more special is the fact that both babies were born following heartbreaking losses the twins suffered prior to getting pregnant with them. Bao Kou told People the pair had previously suffered miscarriages "within months" of each other.
“My sister and I went through miscarriages together, and that definitely brought us closer,” she said. “Being able to see her, being able to have her be there and keeping me together after our miscarriages was something that was very important to me.”
Bao Kou told People the best part is that now she and her sister get to be moms together.
“I think that me and Julia will try our best to ensure that our children know what a close bond she and I have," she said. "Hopefully they will get to share that as well."
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.