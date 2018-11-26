Target's Cyber Monday Deals Do Not Disappoint

Get your clicker fingers ready, moms! Target's "Cyber Monday" deals can make the holiday merry and bright for everyone on your list—including yourself. There are deals all over the site that are totally worth the Monday splurge, and you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home.
Firstly, Target is treating its online customers to a generous discount that stretches site-wide.
For anyone who shops today, customers can enjoy an extra 15 percent off the entire site with only a few restrictions.
Additionally, Target has epic deals on clothing for men, women and kids. All clothing, shoes and accessories are "buy one get one 60 percent off!"
Probably most important, toys for all ages are up to 50 percent off.
Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Servin' Up Fun Food Truck (On sale for $50, Target)
And if you're looking for a little something for you, here's your official pass to shop guilt free.
There are 40 percent off deals for home furnishings, literally hundreds of dollars off of kitchen gadgets and even top deals on Graco baby gear.
This post was originally published on Mom.me sister site CafeMom.